Valkyrae’s RFLCT store disappears suddenly after skincare launch backlash

Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter’s RFCLT skincare line website and products have seemingly disappeared from the internet, sparking rumors the project has been axed after all the backlash.

Ever since she first announced her RFCLT skincare line on October 19, Valkyrae has been faced with constant backlash due to some of its claims.

She’s broken her silence multiple times since and even flirted with the idea of leaving the contract.

Now, the products have disappeared from the internet. Both the RFLCT website has been taken down, and the products have been removed from ULTA’s online store — RFLCT’s retail partner.

Twitter user ‘luminirae’ was one of the first to point it out on social media. “The website restarted to timer again for the RFLCT site is gone. What could this mean?” they wrote.

The conversation continued on other social media platforms, too. It’s unclear whether the products have been withdrawn.

However, speculation that the skincare line has been axed due to Valkyrae breaking the contract is growing.

“Looks like she found a way to break the contract,” wrote one user.

“She probably had an outside source with reputable lawyers to find a way out her contract and scare off the people who were convinced they could sue her,” wrote another.

Okay so ty @OTVAndFriendss for bringing this up,the website restarted to timer again for rflct https://t.co/NMbqbmmc8r the site is gone, what could this mean — ꧁brooke|🦇👻꧂ (@luminirae) October 29, 2021

Others believe the product will be re-branded and sold under a different name. “There’s no way it isn’t coming back in some shape or form. I’m sure the company will rebrand RFLCT and keep selling it,” said /u/creakshift.

Valkyrae has kept a low profile ever since she was asked to delete footage of her talking about the situation to avoid legal issues.

She hasn’t commented on the website being taken down and the product’s removal yet, and neither has ULTA. We’ll update this article with more information if they do.