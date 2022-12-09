Addison Rae fans outraged after star chops hair in new photos

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: virginia.glaze@dexerto.com.

Fans of TikTok star Addison Rae were left stunned and outraged after she appeared to cut off her long hair in favor of a pixie cut in a new Instagram pic.

Addison Rae is one of the most popular content creators on TikTok, where she boasts over 88 million followers.

Throughout her time in the limelight, Addison has boasted long strawberry-blonde hair, which she’s occasionally changed to a dark brunette from time to time.

Her long hair is a signature part of her playful, flirty style, which fans have gotten used to over the years… but now, she may have made a big change to her look.

Article continues after ad

Addison Rae gets pixie cut and shocks fans

On December 9, Addison Rae uploaded a new photo of herself to Instagram with a close-cut crop of dark brown hair. It looks like the star may have gotten an unannounced pixie cut, although it’s just as possible that it may be a wig.

Instagram: addisonraee

Either way, her fans don’t seem to be impressed. A slew of commenters have lashed out at Rae’s new look, with some even asking her to “grow it back.”

“What is wrong with you?” one user wrote.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Better be a wig,” another said.

“Wtf is this?” several others asked.

Still others compared Rae’s new ‘do to fellow TikToker and singer Dixie D’Amelio, who notably shaved her head of long, dark hair in favor of a full-on buzz cut during her breakup with ex-boyfriend Noah Beck.

Article continues after ad

Those aren’t the only photos she’s posted of her updated look, either. Addison also updated her Instagram profile picture to show the top of her head, still boasting the short hair and bangs, while she uploaded a video taken from her photo shoot with the short hair to her Stories.

Instagram: addisonraee

For now, it’s unclear whether or not Addison really cut her hair short; she recently sported her long hair during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, where she spoke out on rumors that claimed she’d been cast in Euphoria Season 3.