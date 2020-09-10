Addison Rae concerns fans after posting emotional TikToks

TikTok star Addison Rae might be one of the biggest faces on the platform, but that doesn’t stop the influencer from receiving a fair amount of criticism — and it seems the hate is taking a major toll on her.

Addison Rae is one of TikTok’s top content creators, reportedly earning the most money out of any other influencer on the platform and even being one of the app’s most-followed personalities.

Advertisement

In spite of her bubbly attitude and cheerful selfies, Rae seems to be a favorite target for internet critics, most notably coming under fire over a video she’d reposted years ago that called the Black Lives Matter movement a “cult.”

Considering the brutal nature of TikTok commentary, it comes as little surprise that users also hit back at the star for dancing to a song about eating disorders for a sponsored post and later accused her of using a racial slur — and things are continuing to build up after her recent split with ex-boyfriend Bryce Hall.

Advertisement

Following their public breakup in early September, Rae claimed she was “losing friends” due to the criticism and speculation surrounding her love life, after fans piled on a certain Instagram photo by Troy Zarba that appeared to be taken at her home.

Read More: Fans think Nessa Barrett is shading Josh Richards and Oliva Ponton

Rae has since uploaded two separate videos to her spam account, which both featured concerning captions that are sparking some debate among TikTok users.

“I feel like lately I’ve been trying my best at everything, and it’s just not enough,” Rae wrote in one video. “When your head and your heart are telling you two different things, which one do you choose, and did it end up being a good choice?”

Advertisement

“I always try not to let myself cry because I feel too vulnerable or weak, but I literally need to cry right now because I’ve held it in for so long,” she captioned another video.

Since these videos have come to light, fans are voicing their concern for the TikToker, with many noting the egregious hate Rae has received over the past few months.

Rae’s videos follow similar instances from names like Twitch star Alinity, who finally broke down during a July broadcast, admitting that the constant hate she receives had made her consider harmful actions.

Advertisement

No matter the situation, it’s always good to remember that influencers are still people — even if you only see them from behind a screen.