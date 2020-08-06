Charli D'Amelio hits back at report that Addison Rae earns more on TikTok

A recent Forbes article found that TikTok’s highest-earning creator isn’t the platform’s most-followed user, Charli D’Amelio, but instead Addison Rae — but Charli might not be too jazzed about speculation around her pocketbook.

While it’s no secret that Charli is the queen of TikTok, Addison Rae is close behind in terms of follower-count; but she’s got the youngest D’Amelio sister beat when it comes to income, apparently.

According to an August 6 Forbes article, Rae raked in over $5 million last year in pre-taxed income, making her TikTok’s top-earning content creator in spite of her status as the app’s second-most followed channel.

Charli, however, isn’t too far behind, with Forbes estimating she earned over $4 million last year, followed by former TikTok queen Loren Gray at $2.6 million.

Despite her _ bank account, D’Amelio might not be too fond of the speculation surrounding her income, as told in a Tweet appearing to shade the Forbes article — or the entire situation, in general — on the same day.

“Why do people think they know how much money I make?” D’Amelio tweeted. “I don’t even know.”

why do people think they know how much money i make? i don’t even know — charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio) August 6, 2020

Fans also speculated that Addison Rae may have spoken out on the matter, with the star tweeting, “So many people preach girls supporting girls until it’s someone they don’t like.”

so many people preach girls supporting girls until it’s someone they don’t like — addison rae (@whoisaddison) August 6, 2020

However, Rae refuted that her tweet was shading the situation — but it seems that Charli isn’t here for the speculation.

While it’s highly likely that her parents are in charge of her finances, D’Amelio isn’t the first internet superstar to call out estimations of their income; YouTube king Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg likewise took shots at “confusing” articles reporting about his supposed net worth earlier this year.

Claiming that certain outlets were “overvaluing” his income, Kjellberg said, “It's just so crazy. I get that people want to know the exact number, so they are just going to make up a bunch of stuff."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8gvxaYH6sO0

Forbes’ list follows the release of Charli and Dixie D’Amelio’s collaboration with makeup brand Morphe, as well as the release of Rae’s own ITEM Beauty line.