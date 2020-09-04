Addison Rae finally confirms relationship status with Bryce Hall

TikTok star Addison Rae has confirmed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that after an on-again off-again relationship with fellow influencer Bryce Hall, the pair have moved on from each other for the time being, but are “still friends.”

Rumors about the nature of the stars’ relationship began to emerge after they began posting TikToks with each other in Fall 2019. This escalated this year when they were even seen holding hands, fuelling the idea that they were in a relationship.

While they confirmed that they were “testing the waters” there was never any official confirmation of a relationship, instead opting to say that they “were kind of a thing” back in November.

Yet following a series of vague tweets in early August, many began to suspect that Addison and Bryce had broken things off with each other, Bryce saying “watch how fast I can not give a f**k.” Addison reminded fans that “no one knows the full story” and that things were being explained “privately.”

The nature of what went down between the two remained ambiguous for several weeks, but Addison appears to have confirmed some of the details in an interview she and her mom did with Entertainment Tonight.

Topic starts at 0:22 in the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lug5oF-MW_0

“There was a lot of times when we were on, we were off, and it was kind of just a confusing situation,” she explained. “Right now we’re just kind of both deciding that there are a lot of things going on in both of our lives that we really need to focus on.”

There doesn’t seem to be any hard feelings from Addison’s end however, as she says: “At the end of the day, we’re both still wishing the best for each other, and still friends.”

Whether or not it’s truly the end for ‘Braddison’ remains to be seen, as Addison seems to have left it open. “Who knows what will happen in the future, I’m kind of just living life day by day. We’re still young, so I’m really not too worried about anything.”

While potentially disappointing news for fans of the TikTok couple, “friends” is certainly more positive than enemies.