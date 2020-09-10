Pokimane announces Twitch return date after "burnout" break

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has finally revealed the date she plans to return to live streams on Twitch, a little over a month after she announced she would be taking an extended break due to “feeling burnt out.”

Pokimane became the latest high-profile internet celebrity to take an “extended hiatus” from content creation in early August. It was her first long-term break from Twitch since her career first started, she said during her announcement.

She also took time away from social media during the hiatus, only breaking her silence to hit back at rumors she was behind Leafy’s permanent Twitch ban.

Now the Twitch superstar is on the comeback trail, 36 days later. She will return at the end of this week, the 24-year-old confirmed. Her usual schedule is expected to recommence without any alterations, at least for the time being.

“Official return stream this Friday,” Pokimane tweeted on Sep. 9. “See you there!”

official return stream:

this friday 12PM PST / 3PM EST 🗓️



see you there ☺️ pic.twitter.com/CDGtqsqDx3 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) September 9, 2020

Pokimane hasn’t been totally absent from her Twitch channel, where she boasts 5.4 million followers, however. The streamer went live in the middle of her break, two days short of the full month, for a six-hour Among Us broadcast.

“I don’t want to talk about it too much, but it feels like a 'life overload' and it’s been thumbs up so far. If you asked me am I ready to come back to streaming, I would just say ‘I’m almost there,’ you know?” she said during the surprise stream.

“What I imagine ‘there’ to be is just like being filled with motivation and excitement. I really feel like I’m deep in the process... I’m very happy. My excitement is building.”

Pokimane took time off to deal with "burn out"

The Moroccan-Canadian streamer originally pulled the plug, temporarily at least, on August 5, admitting she had been "planning to take a month off" for a while.

“I haven't taken a month off since I graduated from high school over 6 years ago; I feel long overdue for some time away from my career and online expectations," she said in a Twitter post titled "AFK" in early August.

“I want to be happy and excited to make content for you all. I’m looking forward to getting back in that head space,” she continued. “Until then, I hope you use this message as a reminder to take care of yourselves.”

Pokimane isn’t the only internet celebrity to hit a ‘pause’ button on content creation recently either; YouTube star JackSepticEye also had his own extended hiatus.

The Irish personality revealed back in July he was feeling “exhausted” and would be taking a “step back,” indefinitely. He returned to YouTube on August 10 and has been uploading videos again — albeit a little less regularly ⁠— ever since.