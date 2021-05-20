Addison Rae addresses rumors she is “more than friends” with Kourtney Kardashian - Dexerto

TikToker Addison Rae has addressed rumors that she and Kourtney Kardashian are “more than friends” after she made an appearance on Keeping Up with The Kardashians.

Addison and Kourtney recently raised eyebrows due to their unlikely friendship, causing some fans to express their concern on social media, especially due to their significant age gap.

19-year-old Addison Rae is one of TikTok’s most popular content creators, boasting over 80 million followers on the viral video app. She and 41-year-old Kourtney Kardashian collaborated together on an at-home glute workout over Zoom in May 2020, which sparked a close friendship for the two ever since.

It became a controversial topic among fans, and some took issue with after the pair posed together in a swimming pool for what many felt was an overly-sensual photoshoot.

But it wasn’t just the fans who had concerns. In April, Addison appeared in an episode of KUTK in which Kim revealed that the rest of the family had a theory of their own.

Kim said: “Honestly at the beginning, we were like, wait… are they hooking up?” with Scott adding that he’s “still thinking that,” calling it “the elephant in the room.”

Addison has now addressed the speculation in an interview with E! News’ The Rundown: “It was so random and weird to me but the internet at the end of the day is always going to make up crazy things,” she said.

“I have a great relationship with everyone in the family,” The TikToker confirmed. “We laughed about everything the entire time because most things were said in such a joking manner.”

She also pointed out that she’s on good terms with Kourtney’s boyfriend Travis Barker, saying “I love Travis! Travis is so great…I love their relationship,” before jokingly adding, “He never ever gave me side-eye.”

Addison didn’t seem too bothered by the rumors, and right now there is more than one possible love interest driving speculation online after Addison’s steamy kiss with Tanner Buchanan at the MTV awards.