Addison Rae & Kourtney Kardashian raise eyebrows over “creepy” photos

TikTok star Addison Rae and A-list celeb Kourtney Kardashian are sparking confusion across the net after uploading a few photos that some fans think are toeing a rather divisive line.

It’s no secret that Addison Rae is close with the Kardashian clan; in fact, the TikToker (who reportedly stands as the platform’s highest-earning creator) collaborated with Kourtney on a booty-based, social-distanced workout in late May.

Claiming that she’d met Kourtney after surprising her son, Mason (an avid fan), for a special meet-and-greet, the two have been thick as thieves ever since — but some fans are taking issue with their unusual friendship.

The stars sparked debate on August 24, after posting a few bikini-clad poolside photos to Instagram, which featured Kourtney posing over a prostrate Addison, and vice versa.

Kourtney also shared some pics of the two getting cozy in said pool, prompting further speculation among viewers.

“This is really weird,” one commenter wrote of the pictures.

“Yeah, what’s the purpose?” a Redditor chimed in. “I love Kourt, but the pose is super weird. Idk if she is doing this to stir controversy or if she really has developed a friendship with this young woman. Either way, it’s pretty cringe.”

“This is a 19 year old girl... what is Kourtney doing?” another said. “This is creepy af.”

For the most part, critics appear to be taking issue with the aforementioned age difference between the celebs; with Kourtney standing at 41 and Addison at 19, it does seem to be an odd relationship that the two have managed to strike up amid the current global health crisis.

According to Addison, however, nothing is out of the ordinary about their friendship, claiming in a previous interview with E!: “I’ve had such an amazing time spending time with Kourtney and meeting the family. They’re all just such loving people that genuinely care about each other. That just continuously inspires me.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nfzwAetKfqM

While both stars have yet to comment on the subject at the time of writing, fans are still waiting with eyebrows raised for an explanation after being somewhat put off by the unexpected pics that have since racked up well over four million likes, combined.