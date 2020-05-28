Addison Rae reveals her home workout routine with Kourtney Kardashian

TikTok star Addison Rae and A-list celeb Kourtney Kardashian got together for an at-home workout session, where Addison shared her very own fitness routine with fans from the safety of her house.

Formerly a competitive dancer, it comes as little surprise that Rae has taken over the TikTok world due to her viral dance videos, boasting over 42 million followers on the platform as one of the site’s top content creators.

Considering her rise to social media stardom, it comes as little surprise that she’s rubbed shoulders with the likes of model, actor and personality Kourtney Kardashian, who joined her for a social-distance workout collaboration on May 27.

However, this isn’t just any workout; having cited her appreciation for fitness, Rae let viewers in on her very own booty regime, which takes up a grand total of six sweat-dripping minutes.

Rae explained her routine to the eldest Kardashian sister via a Zoom call, which consists of the following:

30 seconds donkey kicks, right leg

30 seconds donkey kicks, left leg

30 seconds fire hydrants, right leg

30 seconds fire hydrants, left leg

30 seconds fire hydrant extension, right leg

30 seconds fire hydrant extension, left leg

Repeat for another three-minute session.

Although there were moments where Kourtney accidentally fumbled her form, the two got through Rae’s booty-burning workout with ease, later showing off their splits (which Addison, unsurprisingly, pulled off easily thanks to her dance chops).

That wasn’t the end of their fitness regime, though, with the two stars going on to challenge themselves with some thirty-second side-to-side planks.

(Workout begins at 4:00)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LSgZdRRC2Z8

Despite gyms across the globe being closed due to current world affairs, these social media celebs aren’t letting life get in the way of their fitness goals, and are sharing their own advice and routines for their fans who also hope to keep in shape while stuck at home.

Although unexpected, this collab marks another huge step for TikTok creators as they further step into the mainstream limelight — and gave viewers some new moves for their workouts.