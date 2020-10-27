 Abby Lee Miller faces backlash for roasting Noah Beck's Instagram pics - Dexerto
Abby Lee Miller faces backlash for roasting Noah Beck’s Instagram pics

Published: 27/Oct/2020 22:17

by Virginia Glaze
Abby Lee Miller is showing yelling next to a photo of Noah Beck.
Lifetime / YouTube: Noah Beck

Famed ‘Dance Moms’ personality and competitive dance instructor Abby Lee Miller is causing quite the stir on social media lately — most recently, for calling out TikTok star Noah Beck for something completely random.

Abby Lee Miller is best known for her appearances on Dance Moms, a Lifetime reality television show that follows young dancers through the brutal world of competitive dance.

It seems that Miller has jumped on the social media trend, and has sparked quite a bit of backlash from younger users after calling out some of TikTok’s biggest stars on Instagram.

Now, it seems that Miller is setting her sights on the Sway House’s Noah Beck, who shifted from collegiate soccer player to TikTok superstar in June.

Beck posted a series of artsy photos to his Instagram on October 26, which quickly caught the eye of Abby Lee Miller, who made her thoughts on the internet celebrity quite clear in a pointed comment.

“Hey you! When #ALDC dancers are wearing your merch Instead of mine, we have a problem!” she wrote. “It’s time to critique your most-watched video! You prob just stand around looking pretty in it anyway. Let’s goooooo handsome!”

Abby Lee Miller calls out Noah Beck in an Instagram comment.

ALDC refers to the Abby Lee Dance Academy, which, as its name suggests, is Lee’s very own dance studio. Apparently, she isn’t too happy about her dancers showing off their Sway merch when they come in to practice — but commenters aren’t letting her get away with the oddly snappy comment.

Plenty of fans lashed out at Lee in the comments section, with one writing, “You’re really crazy haha omg, if you want attention, don’t do it offending other people.”

“UR TIME [H]AS EXPIRED, ABBY,” another replied. “Aren’t you like a full grown a** adult gee? Will you let kids live their lives for goodness sake?”

 

pov – photos by @bryant

A post shared by Noah Beck (@noahbeck) on

This is far from the first time Lee has faced criticism from TikTok fans over similar instances; Lee also hit out at none other than Charli D’Amelio just a week prior, writing on one of her Instagram pics, “TikTok dancer who reins supreme — please turn those feet out!”

However, it’s also worthwhile for critics to note that Lee has been battling Burkitt lymphoma since 2018, and has been in and out of the hospital recently due to her condition.

It appears that Lee is taking her drill-sergeant-esque coaching personality from the studio to the social media world in the interim — but it doesn’t look like everyone is necessarily here for her Instagram activity.

Entertainment

Thomas Petrou reveals Hype House could be moving again

Published: 27/Oct/2020 19:44

by Virginia Glaze
Thomas Petrou speaks to the camera during a vlog.
YouTube: Thomas Petrou

Hype House

Hype House co-founder Thomas Petrou has hinted that the content collective could be moving to a new location, once again, after multiple instances of their address leaking online.

The Hype House is one of TikTok’s most popular groups, comprised of several high-profile content creators who live under a single roof to make the most out of their videos and social media posts.

However, being internet-famous is no cakewalk, as overly enthusiastic fans have leaked their address multiple times online, resulting in a crowd of viewers clogging their driveway and generally disturbing the peace of their neighborhood.

Thus, the Hype House — alongside rival group the Sway House — have had to pack up and move quite a few times, but it doesn’t look like their moving days are over just yet.

 

1/2 The Family😂

A post shared by Hype House (@thehypehousela) on

In an October 27 vlog, Thomas Petrou revealed that he and his Hype House homies are looking for a new home, although they haven’t exactly nailed down a solid location at the moment.

“We’re looking into moving,” Thomas said in the vlog. “Not necessarily right this second, but we’re looking at properties today.”

Although the group found one home that several of them liked (the roof of which Thomas unfortunately showed off during the video), it doesn’t seem like things are set in stone, giving the group some wiggle room if they find a more suitable abode in the interim.

(Topic begins at 5:36)

It makes sense that the House would want to move; in a series of Instagram posts in July, Petrou revealed that over 100 visitors would visit their home per day, making for a fairly chaotic living situation for just about everyone involved.

As previously mentioned, the Hype House aren’t the only ones facing such troubles. Even the Sway House and YouTuber David Dobrik have dealt with major invasions of privacy as of late, with strangers showing up to his doorstep and leaving their animals at his front gate.

While it’s definitely cool to meet your favorite internet stars, it’s important to remember that they are people, too, who are deserving of their own personal privacy — no matter how many followers they have on social media.