TikTok couple Matt and Abby slammed for leaving toddlers alone on cruise

TikTok couple Matt and Abby have been criticized for leaving their toddlers alone on a cruise while they went out for dinner.

Matt and Abby Howard, some of TikTok‘s most well-known couples, are facing backlash on social media for leaving their two-year-old and 12-month-old sons alone in a room during a family cruise.

“So we ended up taking them for 5 nights and it became apparent that they weren’t enjoying it and therefore we weren’t either,” Abby shared on her Instagram story.

She continued: “So, THEN we switched our dinner time to AFTER their bedtime and FaceTIMED the monitors while we ate. And that worked out muchhhh better for everyone!”

According to the mother of two, their baby monitors didn’t “work on board” unless parents were within “10 feet” of the device.

Although the couple found a solution to monitor their toddlers while enjoying a dinner date, they faced a wave of social media backlash.

“Cool, FaceTime a baby monitor so you can watch something bad happen and still be unable to do anything about it. And let’s advertise it to the whole world too,” one critic wrote.

“There is something wrong with both of them. What if the ship flooded? What if there was a fire? Are you serious?! Ughhh,” another added.

“HOW does one think this is safe and okay?!? and then to post about it online, they know people are going to have a lot to say about this and it’s going to boost their engagement,” a third said.

Before the scandal, Abby had shared extra stories and photos on Instagram about the trip with her 1.3 million followers. However, all of those posts have since been removed from her page.

At the time of writing, neither Matt nor Abby have responded to the criticism. We’ll be sure to update you if they do.