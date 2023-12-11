90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 trailer shows several iconic stars return

90 Day: The Single Life season 4 returns in January with well-known franchise stars who are looking for another chance at love.

The popular spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life has had three successful seasons and is coming back for Season 4, which will be packed with drama.

Natalie Mordovtseva and Veronica Rodriguez continue their stories from Season 3, while newcomers Chantel Everett, Debbie Aguero, Tim Malcolm, John McManus, and Tyray Mollett join 90 Day: The Single Life to find love again after heartbreak.

From embarking on new romances to making difficult life decisions, these 90 Day Fiancé stars will explore where their love lives are headed next.

TLC Tyray-90 Day Fiancé The Other Way Season 6

90 Day: The Single Life cast members want a second chance at love

In the 90 Day: The Single Life trailer posted by ET, many iconic cast members make appearances to continue their journeys on the show.

“My life was shattered, I just don’t want to make the same mistakes,” Chantel Everett explains, who recently divorced her ex-husband Pedro Jimeno. She travels to Greece to find a man to fall in love with internationally.

Tyray, who was catfished on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6, is ready to put himself out there again. “After being catfished by Carmela I was heartbroken, but now I am ready to find love and take that next leap.”

Meanwhile, Natalie’s road to find love hasn’t been easy, and this season, she’s forced to choose between her ex Mike Youngquist and current boyfriend, Josh Weinstein. “It’s really hard making those kind of decisions which are really like life-changing,” she says.

90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk duo Veronica and Tim also return to document their own respective dating experiences. Veronica’s ongoing relationship with Jamal Menzies plays out, which causes jealousy from Tim.

Also joining the 90 Day: The Single Life season 4 cast are Debbie from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4, and Patrick Mendes’ brother John, who will be featured later in the season.

Debbie is determined to lead with honesty instead of lying about her age, which she’s done in previous relationships.

90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 premieres Monday, January 1 at 8:00 p.m. on TLC.