90 Day Fiancé stars reveal red flags they can’t stand on dating sites

90 Day: The Single Life cast members and franchise alums shared their experiences with people who lie on dating sites at the Tell-All.

90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 featured fan-favorite stars returning to the dating world, and they had many interesting journeys on the show.

In a clip from tonight’s Tell-All episode, the cast members revealed the ways in which potential suitors have shown red flags and lied on dating sites.

Within their details, many franchise cast members revealed the deception they received from people on various dating sites and the frustration it caused.

“Men do regularly lie about their heights though. The number of 5 foot 8, 6-foot tall men I’ve been out with, don’t even get me started,” Veronica Rodriguez explained to the group.

“I went out three times on a dating app, every one of them was married and lied about it,” said Debbie Johnson from 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3.

John McManus also joked about a woman he met up with for a date, “I had one, she was missing a front tooth.”

Although 90 Day Fiancé stars have turned to online dating to find a partner from another country, the cast members on the spinoff still use dating sites, even to get a match in the US.

90 Day: The Single Life gave these stars another chance at finding love, but some of them realized that it’s not much easier the second time around.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET on TLC.