90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way releases explosive Season 5 trailer

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 5 seems to be filled with non-stop drama and entertainment, based on the trailer.

Only a few weeks after Season 4 ended, one of TLC’s beloved reality TV shows is back and better than ever.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is officially back for a fifth season. The show always centers around different couples who travel around the world to pursue their relationships with their distant partners.

But, this time, it seems as though these couples are more entertaining than ever. Here’s a look into what viewers can expect from this season.

Is there a 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 5 trailer?

On June 15, ET released the trailer for the fifth season. And it was full of non-stop drama.

For starters, one couple seems to rushing into their relationship way too quickly.

“Even though I’ve only spent one week in person with Wayne, I’m giving up everything for him. But, I know without a doubt he’s the one.”, says Holly in the trailer.

Just like in Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, there is a returning couple this season. Actually, there are two. Daniele and Yohan are back from Season 4. Viewers will see if going back on the show makes or breaks their relationship.

Also coming back are Kenny and Armando. They are now at the baby-question phase of their relationship. But, it seems as though one of them is still on the fence about taking that big of a step, putting their entire romance in jeopardy.

Season 5 is set to premiere on July 10 on TLC. It hasn’t been announced whether or not this will be the final season. To stay updated on all things 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.