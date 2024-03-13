90 Day: The Single Life stars urge Tyray not to handle rejection personally (Exclusive)

Tyray Mollett revealed what he learned about himself on 90 Day: The Single Life, and his costars gave him advice about rejection.

Tyray Mollett tried his hand at dating on 90 Day: The Single Life, and traveled to New Orleans with his brothers to meet women.

His first date was with a woman named Taresa, and they went on a Bourbon Street voodoo tour together. However, she wasn’t willing to be in a long-distance relationship.

Tyray met another woman named Raina at a party and they had a great connection, but she didn’t want to jump into a serious relationship with him yet.

The 90 Day Fiancé star is still open to dating more women, even though he didn’t find love in New Orleans.

Tim & John teach Tyray that rejection is part of life

In an exclusive clip from the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 Tell-All, Tyray explained that he learned not to be so insecure in the dating process. However, he overthinks things because he’s afraid of heartbreak.

“Can I ask you that? Why are you so scared of rejection?” Tim Malcolm asked. “It’s like, the worst thing they can say is no. You know what I mean? It doesn’t really affect you after that.”

Tim continued, “There’s going to be women all throughout your life that you’re just not their type. And I mean, it’s nothing personal.”

When Tyray admitted that he fears rejection, John McManus added, “You need to think like Tim because it’s true. Not everybody is everybody’s type, so rejection is part of life, right?”

“So, no matter what, like you could be the nicest person in the world, there’s always going to be somebody that doesn’t like you. And that’s okay, that’s life.”

Tyray revealed that he had no dating experience on 90 Day: The Single Life, and didn’t even have his first kiss yet at 33 years old.

On the show, he didn’t have the easiest time finding love, between getting stood up by Tiffany and going on dates with women who don’t want to pursue a relationship with him.

With the help of Tim and John, Tyray can get more insight into how dating works from the perspective of other men who have more experience.

90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 Tell-All part 1 airs Monday, March 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET.