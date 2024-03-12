90 Day: The Single Life star storms out during explosive Season 4 Tell-All trailer

Veronica Rodriguez walked off the set after being questioned about her relationship with Jamal Menzies at the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 Tell-All.

90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 has come to an end, and the cast is ready to sit down for the annual Tell-All.

Viewers have watched Natalie Mordovtseva, Chantel Everett, Veronica Rodriguez, Tim Malcolm, Debbie Aguero, Tyray Mollett, and John McManus open their hearts for another chance finding love.

The 90 Day Fiancé stars continued their love stories by taking trips to across the country and around the world, reuniting with exes, and dealing with family members meddling in their relationships.

Now, the cast of 90 Day: The Single Life will give fans an update about where their love lives currently stand.

Tim’s girlfriend Luisa claims Veronica called Jamal “trash”

In the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 Tell-All trailer posted on Instagram, Veronica was in the hot seat about her relationship with Jamal Menzies.

Tim’s girlfriend Luisa made claims about Veronica and said, “I was out drinking with Veronica, right? We got drunk and she told me she couldn’t believe she was dating Jamal since he didn’t have any job and he was trash.”

“Did you really?” Jamal asked. “I’ve never called a human trash in my life,” Veronica clapped back at Luisa.

Luisa was certain that she did say that, and Veronica responded with a phrase in Spanish, then walked off the set.

The rest of the trailer shows Debbie slamming Chantel for her behavior in Greece, and Natalie calling out Josh for not wanting a child.

Debbie also faces off with Colt Johnson’s mother Debbie Johnson from 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3, and criticized the way she handled her son’s relationship.

The Season 4 cast has a lot of drama to unpack during the Tell-All, and there will be many shocking bombshells along the way.

90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 Tell-All part 1 airs Monday, March 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET on TLC.