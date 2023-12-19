90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 cast-Meet the new & returning stars

90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 returns with comebacks from Natalie Mordovtseva and Veronica Rodriguez, along with newcomers from other 90 Day Fiancé shows. Here’s everything to know about the cast.

90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 premieres in January, as 90 Day Fiancé fan-favorites continue their journeys to find love after heartbreak.

The spinoff’s new cast has been revealed, with familiar faces from last season, as well as other stars from the franchise.

90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 cast: Who is joining this season?

The cast for 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 includes Natalie Mordovtseva, Veronica Rodriguez, Chantel Everett, Debbie Aguero, Tim Malcolm, John McManus, and Tyray Mollett.

Article continues after ad

Natalie Mordovtseva

Ukranian model and actress Natalie Mordovtseva returns to 90 Day: The Single Life to continue her new relationship with Josh Weinstein. Natalie moves to LA to be closer to him, but they don’t have the same plans for their future, and she’s also still legally married to her ex, Mike Youngquist.

Article continues after ad

Veronica Rodriguez

Veronica Rodriguez didn’t have any luck with dating on 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3, but is still open to finding love. She starts a new romance with 28-year-old Jamal Menzies, but her ex Tim Malcolm becomes skeptical about her much-younger boyfriend.

Article continues after ad

Chantel Everett

Chantel Everett makes her 90: Day The Single Life debut fresh off of her divorce from Pedro Jimeno. She travels to Greece on a girls’ trip hoping to find a new man, but might not be fully over her previous relationship.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Debbie Aguero

Debbie Aguero is a newcomer on 90 Day: The Single Life, and was in a relationship with Oussama on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4. The 68-year-old is ready to find a man closer to her age without needing approval from her son, Julian.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Tim Malcolm

Tim Malcolm is ready to get back out there after his difficult breakup with Jeniffer Tarazona on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. He’s looking forward to reentering the dating scene with the help of his best friend and ex-fiance, Veronica.

John McManus

John McManus had opinions about his brother Patrick Mendes and wife Thais Ramone’s relationship on 90 Day Fiancé Season 9. Now, the Nevada resident begins a relationship with a woman from Texas on 90 Day: The Single Life, but isn’t sure if he shares the same values or wants to move to another state.

Article continues after ad

Tyray Mollett

Tyray Mollett – 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4

Tyray Mollett was part of a catfishing scandal on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6. Even though the incident has made him fearful, Tyray’s brothers have agreed to help him jump back into dating as a new cast member on 90 Day: The Single Life.

Article continues after ad

90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 premieres on Monday, January 4 at 8:00 p.m. on TLC.