Does 90 Day Fiancé’s Veronica have a new boyfriend? Relationship status explained

Erica Handel
Veronica 90 Day FianceInstagram: vepyrod

Veronica Rodriguez ended her relationship with Jamal Menzies on 90 Day: The Single Life, but she revealed that she might be dating someone new on social media.

Veronica Rodriguez dated Jamal Menzies on 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4, but he revealed that he broke up with her through text message at the Tell-All.

In an Instagram story from April 16, the 90 Day Fiancé star hinted that she’s moved on by sharing a photo with a new man, according to InTouch.

“We ‘necked’ under the bleachers today now I can cross it off my list,” Veronica wrote over the photo, which showed a gray-haired mystery man with sunglasses kissing her neck.

Veronica Rodriguez 90 Day Fiance boyfriendInstagram: vepyrod

Although Veronica hasn’t confirmed her current relationship status yet, the intimate pose in the photo makes it obvious that the two could be dating.

On 90 Day: The Single Life, Jamal criticized Veronica’s close relationship with Tim. He claimed that she’s not over him because she made suggestions about what he should order while they were on a double date.

This was one moment that led to Veronica and Jamal’s split. However, she has decided not to let her friendship with Tim affect her dating life because they co-parent her teenage daughter, Chloe.

Now that Veronica is dating someone new, she might reveal more about her new mystery man on social media as they become more serious, and hopefully, Tim approves.

