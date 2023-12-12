90 Day: The Single Life Season 4: Trailer, cast & more

There’s been a lot of details revealed about 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4. Here’s what we know about the new season.

The popular spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life is returning for Season 4, and there will be no shortage of drama.

Both previous cast members and fan-favorites from other 90 Day Fiancé franchise shows are back on viewers’ screens to document their journeys to find love.

There will be new romances, exciting adventures, and more heartbreak. Here’s everything to know about Season 4 before the upcoming premiere.

Is there a trailer for 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4?

On December 11, ET released the new trailer for 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4, and it’s full of interesting moments.

It teased Chantel Everett’s girls’ trip to Greece, where she hopes to find a strong, Spartan man following her shocking divorce from Pedro Jimeno.

90 Day: The Single Life Season 4: Who is in the cast?

TLC Natalie Mordovtseva from 90 Day: The Single Life

Here is the official cast for 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4, packed with well-known stars from the franchise.

Natalie Mordovtseva (90 Day Fiancé Season 7)

Veronica Rodriguez (90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 3)

Chantel Everett (90 Day Fiancé Season 5)

Debbie Aguero (90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4)

Tim Malcolm (90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 3)

John McManus (90 Day Fiancé Season 9)

Tyray Mollett (90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6)

TLC Tyray-90 Day Fiancé The Other Way Season 6

90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 premieres on Monday, January 1 at 8:00 pm ET on TLC.

Where to watch & stream 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4

90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 can be streamed on HBO Max and Discovery Plus.

The new season is sure to be an unforgettable one, as these iconic 90 Day Fiancé stars continue their quest for love.