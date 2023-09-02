90 Day Fiancé fans roast Natalie’s acting headshots: “Hope you didn’t pay for them”

90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovtseva has revealed her first professional acting headshots, which fans have since called “terrible.”

Ukraine native Natalie first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé Season 8 alongside her boyfriend, Mike Youngquist. However, after seeing Washington for the first time, Natalie realized it wasn’t like the United States she dreamed of.

The 90 Day Fiancé alum then went to Florida to pursue a career in modeling, where she also met her boyfriend, Josh Weinstein.

In addition to starring in the upcoming season of The Single Life, Natalie has announced her plans to become a Hollywood actress.

90 Day Fiancé’s Natalie announces Hollywood acting career

On Instagram, Natalie posted several photos from her first professional acting shoot. She thanked the photographer for the “stylish and professional” session. “I was so happy with the process and the results,” she wrote. However, some fans suggested the images looked “terrible” and “hoped she didn’t pay for them.

“I can’t imagine someone bringing those photos into a real audition. They’d laugh you out of the room,” one person replied to a comment claiming they looked like “AI pictures.”

“I’ve seen many of your pictures showcase your looks so much better than these. I’d want a redo,” another fan remarked.

Other comments joked that Natalie “didn’t even do her hair” before the photography session and that the images were too filtered.

Besides roasting Natalie’s first acting headshots, other fans quickly congratulated her on the career move. Previously, the 90 Day star allegedly appeared in 10 Ukrainian films.

“You could definitely be a bad girl in a James Bond film,” one user suggested. Another person said she could be a “leading Marvel character.”

“You can say what you want about her, but she is absolutely beautiful,” one person wrote, referring to the comments slamming the pictures.

For more 90 Day Fiancé news, stay updated with our reality TV coverage.