Who gets catfished in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6?

Is there a catfish this season? One of the stars of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6 may be a victim.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days has already been filled with non-stop drama… and Tyray’s storyline is no exception.

While the other couples have already met their significant others (or are about to), Tyray is realizing that his partner might not be who he thought she was.

In fact, his girlfriend Carmella might not even be real.

Is there a catfish on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6?

Unexpectedly, Tyray might be the victim of being catfished this season. And if he is, he will be the only one in Season 6.

His partner Carmella, who he has only interacted with online, is allegedly not a real person. This was found out by the crew of the show.

“It’s been a really hard couple of days, because the producers are telling me that my girlfriend Carmella is actually a man named Christian and that he had been catfishing me for the past four years,” Tyray says in episode 3.

Even though the crew is giving him this information, he doesn’t seem to fully believe it. He is still holding out hope that Carmella is real.

When his sister Lashanti tried searching for Carmella online, no social media accounts with her pictures popped up. Which could either be a good or bad sign.

Viewers will soon learn if this catfishing twist turns out to be true, or if this has all just been a misunderstanding.

