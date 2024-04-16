90 Day: The Single Life Season 4- Who is still together?

The cast of 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 tried their hand at dating again, and here’s where their relationships stand after the show.

90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 featured seven franchise cast members looking for another chance at love after heartbreak.

The reality stars searched for a potential partner both in the US and abroad, and had many interesting dates along the way.

While some 90 Day Fiancé cast members met their match, other relationships ended when the show stopped filming.

Veronica Rodriguez & Jamal Menzies

Instagram: vepyrod

Veronica Rodriguez dated Jamal Menzies long-distance on 90 Day: The Single Life. The couple’s poor communication and age gap caused Jamal to break up with her through text message.

Tim Malcolm & Luisa Beltran

TLC

Tim Malcolm went out with Luisa Beltran on the show, and they broke up because Tim constantly bailed on their plans. Luisa sparked relationship rumors with Jamal, but they confirmed that they’re just friends.

Natalie Mordovtseva & Josh Weinstein

TLC

Natalie Mordovtseva continued her relationship with Josh Weinstein on 90 Day: The Single Life. However, she realized that they weren’t on the same page about their future and broke up with him.

Josh was featured in one of Natalie’s Cameo videos for a fan, which could mean that they’re back together.

Chantel Everett & Giannis

TLC

Chantell Everett was in search of a new man in Greece, and formed a relationship with a soccer player named Giannis.

Giannis promised to visit Chantel in the US and never came, which wasn’t enough for their relationship to last.

John McManus & Megan

TLC

John McManus moved to San Antonio to be with his girlfriend Megan on 90 Day: The Single Life.

When Megan asked about an engagement timeline on the Tell-All, John surprised her with a proposal. The couple is still together, according to John’s recent Instagram post.

Debbie Aguero & Ruben ‘The Cuban’ Sanchez

TLC

Debbie Aguero traveled to Miami to meet up with her new love interest Ruben ‘The Cuban’ Sanchez.

The pair hit it off on the trip, but Debbie raised concerns about him still being on a dating app at the Tell-All.

Debbie and Ruben have unfollowed each other on Instagram, and she was accused of using him for a storyline, as reported by Monsters and Critics.

Tyray Molett & Shannon

TLC

Tyray Molett jumped back into the dating scene and went out with many women during a trip to New Orleans. He met a woman named Shannon off-camera, and they had their first kiss at the Tell-All.

Tyray’s Instagram page doesn’t show any evidence of Shannon, which could mean that he’s still single.