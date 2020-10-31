 6th Tony Lopez accuser comes forward amid his return to TikTok - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

6th Tony Lopez accuser comes forward amid his return to TikTok

Published: 31/Oct/2020 19:10

by Charlotte Colombo
tony lopez sixth
YouTube: The Lopez Brothers

Share

Tony Lopez

A new accusation concerning Tony Lopez’s behaviour with minors has now gone viral, with TikTok user Noah claiming a 15-year-old girl has given him permission to share her account.

With accusations about Lopez building momentum across social media, the former Hype House star has continued to try and carry on with life as normal.

He recently returned to TikTok, creating dance videos and sharing day-to-day snapshots of his life, but it seems like his former fans are unwilling to let him forget accusations that easily.

TikToker Angry Reactions recently accused Lopez of deleting a comment he made regarding the accusations in one of his videos, while fellow Hype House member Larray referenced the claims in his highly-controversial diss track, ‘Canceled.’

larray youtube
YpuTube: Larray
Larray recently became embroiled in the situation after mentioning Lopez in his new track ‘Canceled’.

This led to Lopez hitting out at content creators for “using this situation for likes,” with TikTok Room later reporting that Tony Lopez liked a comment by a user criticising fans for “not letting [the situation] go.”

However, TikTok user Noah – who recently hit out at Larray ‘lying’ about contacting Tony Lopez’s accusers – has now uploaded a TikTok which he claims is part of his aim to help “victims that were groomed by Tony Lopez get their story out.” The full video was shared by drama account TikTok Insider.

Identifying the girl only as Valencia, Noah says that at the time of the incident with Lopez, she was only fifteen. He also points out that she had made a video about the claims before, but was accused of lying.

He explains that after her friend sent a message to Lopez as a joke, he responded and they started a conversation, with him quickly inviting her over to the Hype House that same night.

Implicating fellow TikToker Tayler Holder into the accusations, Noah claims that he was the one who answered the door and let Valencia into the house.

tayler insta
Instagram: Tayler Holder
It is alleged that Tayler Holder answered the door to the minor when Lopez invited her to the Hype House.

“I can’t go into detail about what happened or this video will be taken down, but things did happen,” Noah said.

Noah also pointed out that he sent Valencia messages about wanting to have a threesome, which he argues is consistent with the way he spoke to the other accusers.

noah tiktok defnoodles twitter
TikTok: Noah @SWITCHIN4U/Twitter: DefNoodles
Noah also showed evidence of alleged messages Lopez sent the minor.

He also notes that the Snapchat account that sent the message is visually consistent with Lopez’s private Snapchat account that he has allegedly contacted other minors on.

Neither Lopez nor Holder has spoken out publicly about these claims. There is also information to suggest that Lopez will be prosecuted based on this latest allegation.

Entertainment

Dr Disrespect rants to himself for 10 mins after accidentally muting mic

Published: 31/Oct/2020 19:07

by Bill Cooney
Dr Disrespect muted
Dr Disrespect

Share

Dr Disrespect

Streaming superstar Dr Disrespect accidentally muted his microphone just as he began a legendary-looking rant about Call of Duty: Warzone, and may inadvertently have created a new trend in streaming at the same time.

Doc is undoubtedly one of the biggest personalities out there on the internet, but like anyone else, he can still fall victim to the treacherous mindset of getting tilted. 

Like all professionals, he usually does a good job of keeping the speed, violence, and momentum directed at opponents. But during a recent stream, he experienced one Warzone death due to flashbangs too many and took it out on his desk instead.

With a slam that would make fellow streaming star, xQc, proud, the Two-Time let his desk have it just as he was entering into what seemed like quite the heated exposition on the role of flashes grenades in Warzone.

The only problem was that his smack muted the microphone and he didn’t realize it, leading to what may have been the best mime impression on Twitch for the next 10-plus minutes.

It genuinely seems like the 2019 Streamer of the Year had no idea he was basically just talking to himself, as you can even see him going into bits and continuing to rant before he unmutes. It seemed to work out fine though, as he made a pretty penny in donations from viewers telling him they couldn’t hear.

Dr Disrespect mic muted slam
Dr Disrespect
Was it really a mistake, or a bold new strategy in streaming?

“Well, that’s what happens when you slam sh*t around, you know?” Doc reflected. “I think I got like, $100 bucks from people telling me I’m muted. Hey Alex, next time mute me for like two hours, yeah.”

If Dr Disrespect hasn’t chosen a Halloween costume for this year, maybe going trick-or-treating as a mime might be his best option at this point.

Speaking of Halloween, the good doctor’s annual Doctober costume contest is nearing its conclusion as hundreds of fans have submitted their best cosplays, hoping for a chance to be selected among the best. The winners are due to be announced in the upcoming few days, but you can check out some of the best costume submissions so far here.