6th Tony Lopez accuser comes forward amid his return to TikTok - Dexerto

A new accusation concerning Tony Lopez’s behaviour with minors has now gone viral, with TikTok user Noah claiming a 15-year-old girl has given him permission to share her account.

With accusations about Lopez building momentum across social media, the former Hype House star has continued to try and carry on with life as normal.

He recently returned to TikTok, creating dance videos and sharing day-to-day snapshots of his life, but it seems like his former fans are unwilling to let him forget accusations that easily.

TikToker Angry Reactions recently accused Lopez of deleting a comment he made regarding the accusations in one of his videos, while fellow Hype House member Larray referenced the claims in his highly-controversial diss track, ‘Canceled.’

This led to Lopez hitting out at content creators for “using this situation for likes,” with TikTok Room later reporting that Tony Lopez liked a comment by a user criticising fans for “not letting [the situation] go.”

However, TikTok user Noah – who recently hit out at Larray ‘lying’ about contacting Tony Lopez’s accusers – has now uploaded a TikTok which he claims is part of his aim to help “victims that were groomed by Tony Lopez get their story out.” The full video was shared by drama account TikTok Insider.

Identifying the girl only as Valencia, Noah says that at the time of the incident with Lopez, she was only fifteen. He also points out that she had made a video about the claims before, but was accused of lying.

*SERIOUS* Tony Lopez gets exposed again for allegedly sexting and grooming a minor. This alleged victim allegedly went to the Hype House and met with Tony. This is the 6th minor to come forward alleging Tony Lopez had inappropriate contact with them. pic.twitter.com/hmF34KVbtS — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) October 30, 2020

He explains that after her friend sent a message to Lopez as a joke, he responded and they started a conversation, with him quickly inviting her over to the Hype House that same night.

Implicating fellow TikToker Tayler Holder into the accusations, Noah claims that he was the one who answered the door and let Valencia into the house.

“I can’t go into detail about what happened or this video will be taken down, but things did happen,” Noah said.

Noah also pointed out that he sent Valencia messages about wanting to have a threesome, which he argues is consistent with the way he spoke to the other accusers.

He also notes that the Snapchat account that sent the message is visually consistent with Lopez’s private Snapchat account that he has allegedly contacted other minors on.

Neither Lopez nor Holder has spoken out publicly about these claims. There is also information to suggest that Lopez will be prosecuted based on this latest allegation.