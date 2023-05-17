‘100 ways to say I love you’ TikTok codes & meanings explained

TikTokers have become obsessed with yet another set of codes, the 100 ways to say I love you numbers, as they look to spread secret messages to their friends and loved ones.

As TikTok has grown and grown over the last few years, naturally, there have been a few different bits growing in the background. Some of these are inside jokes for long-standing users, while others are coded languages.

The latter of these have continued to pop up over the last few weeks, with TikTokers regularly using them to subtly reveal who they’re crushing on, what their relationship status is, and much more.

Well, another one of them has started to gain a bit of popularity on the app, with the ‘100 ways to say I love you’ trend starting to do the rounds. Here’s what you need to know about it.

Meanings of 100 ways to say I love you on TikTok

The ‘100 ways to say I love you’ trend is pretty similar to the TikTok codes that allowed users to send messages in secret. Though, unlike that one, these messages aren’t as heartbreaking at times.

As the name suggests, this trend is all about telling somebody how much you’re into them. Messages range from 1 – which means ‘I thank God for you’- all the way up to 100, which is just simply ‘I love you’.

Codes in between can be anything from ‘you make me proud’ to asking them out on different dates, and even seeing if they want to ditch an event. They cover a vast array of things.

I thank God for you What’s your love language I told my friends about you My soulmate Stay a little longer I cherish you Is that a new shirt Did you sleep good? I’m devoted to you Sweet dreams You good? Are you warm enough? How can I help? I’m proud of you Let me fix that for you This reminded me of you Thank you I respect you Come over You’re my best friend How are you? I saved you a piece Wish you were here You did it! Let me carry that for you Put your seatbelt on I miss you Need a ride? Drive safe You’re my favorite Woe, you look good I am so happy for you What’s our goal? You bring out the best in everyone I’ll wait for you Don’t forget to take your medicine I’m wild about you You’re a dream come true Tell me about your day I’ll warm the car up for you Let’s play a date You’re the best This song reminded me of you I’m blessed to have you in my life What would I do without you Text me when you get home I have so much to tell you Let’s see the world together Want me to scratch your back? You have something your teeth Let’s get food I’ll do the dishes tonight What would you like to do today You make me proud Do you want my jacket You complete me I’ll come with you Have a safe flight Text me when you land I dreamed of having a love like our Let’s get ice cream What do you want from Taco Bell You’re going to do amazing! I have a surprise for you My stomach hurts from laughing I just had a fun idea we can do later Your laugh is contagious I made you breakfast Should we leave this party How can I help I value you You simply amaze me How is your heart I’ve been thinking of you lately Want to go on a walk? You inspire me You have a strong work ethic I believe in you If you go, I’ll go Me and You. Always Do you need a hug I like you To the moon and back You bring joy to my life Get some rest I’ll walk you home Have you eaten today Tell me more I made you coffee Do you want a bite I wish you were here Can we cuddle You are special to me I left the light on for you You can pick the movie Let’s go on an adventure You are mine I am yours For now and forever I love you

While many TikTokers have been using these in private messages, there are others who ask for commenters to leave a number in the replies to their video.

So, if you’re scrolling TikTok and you start seeing clips with ‘91>>’ dotted all over, you’ll know what its about.