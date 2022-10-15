Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at [email protected]

You might have seen the term NTM being used in TikTok comments or DMs, or on a number of other social media platforms — here’s everything to know about what NTM means.

TikTok has millions of daily active users, with new accounts being made every day, and the app has become the best place to stay up to date with the latest trends spreading across the internet.

Like many other social media platforms, there is a host of different slang terms and acronyms that are used by people across TikTok. Some of these words may predate the app or have been popularized on another platform, whereas others have emerged from the app itself.

NTM is a term that is by no means exclusive to TikTok, but you may have seen it pop up on the app, whether that’s in comment sections on videos, or in direct messages. But what does it mean? Here’s what you need to know.

Unsplash: Olivier Bergeron There are lots of different terms and acronyms that are popular on TikTok.

What does NTM mean on TikTok?

The term NTM has multiple possible meanings, but it often stands for ‘Not Too Much.‘ You might see people commenting this under their friends’ videos, or using it in a video caption, or direct message.

However, there are a number of different things that NTM could stand for, including ‘Nothing Much,’ which may be used in response to a message asking what you’re up to.

It could also stand for ‘Not To Mention,’ which someone may use at the start of a sentence when they’re explaining something and want to add something on to their comment.

There are also instances in which it stands for ‘Next To Me,’ but you probably won’t see this as often as the other meanings.

If there are any other words or acronyms on TikTok that are confusing you, you can check out our guide here to learn all about the app’s most popular terms.