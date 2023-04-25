What is the TikTok codes trend? 2789, 9080 & other meanings explained

TikTokers are using coded numbers like 2789 and 9080 to express themselves, but what do these codes mean? Here’s everything you need to know.

The TikTok codes trend comes after people started using the Notes feature on Instagram to attach a 3-digit code to their profile, revealing the first letter of their crush’s name.

The trend then made its way onto TikTok, where users began writing coded numbers like o45 and o23 which all relate to certain letters of the alphabet.

Article continues after ad

Now, people have moved onto a new mysterious language. If you’re confused by codes like 2789 and 9080 popping up on the short-form video app, here’s everything you need to know about what they mean.

Unsplash: Alexander Shatov

What do 2789 and 9080 mean on TikTok?

On TikTok, people are using the code 2389 to convey the message “I’m tired of life” in their videos, comments, or in their bios. It’s part of a secret list of TikTok codes that’s existed on the app since 2022.

Article continues after ad

The popular number 9080 means “I want you with me.” You may have seen seen this pop up on places like Instagram Notes, TikTok bios and Snapchat Stories.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It’s unclear who created the coded numbers or how they went viral. However, many use these to express their emotions and share how they feel with their friends.

Other TikTok codes

Here is a list of more TikTok codes and their meanings:

9100: Sorry I hurt you

7000: I just want attention

7432: They left me

1443: I don’t love you

9230: It’s getting worse

0763: You promised

1234: I’m dreaming of you

5900: I feel sick

2845: Be mine

1092: I need to talk to you

1023: It’s over

6499: Please help me through this pain

0931: I’m losing my feelings

4300: Let’s hang out

6027: I’m falling for you

3256: You’re so attractive

If you want to learn more about how to use TikTok, you can check out our other guides here:

Article continues after ad

How to duet on TikTok | How to Stitch on TikTok | How to go live on TikTok | How to find contacts on TikTok | How to use TikTok Stories | Best time to post on TikTok for more views and likes