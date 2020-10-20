 100 Thieves Among Us stream gets heated after CouRage takes on Valkyrae - Dexerto
100 Thieves Among Us stream gets heated after CouRage takes on Valkyrae

Published: 20/Oct/2020 23:13

by Bill Cooney
100 Thieves Among Us IRL Stream
100 Thieves

Among Us

Streaming stars CouRage, Valkyrae, Nadeshot and other creators from 100 Thieves all came together to play Among Us at the same time – and things got a little heated, to say the least.

Among Us has become one of the surprise hits no one saw coming in 2020. Innersloth’s party game is already a few years old, but only got picked up by Twitch over the summer.

Since then, everyone and their grandma seems to be venting to medbay and ruining various friendships along the way – but any kind of Among Us events are something we haven’t seen too much of (for obvious reasons) right now.

However – while observing appropriate social distancing measures, of course – CouRage, Valkyrae and other members of 100 Thieves gathered to show how insane trying to figure out who the Imposter really is when you’re all in the same room can really can be.

100 Thieves CEO Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag gathered a crew at the org’s compound for what they called “Among Us IRL,” which, despite the name, didn’t actually involve anyone being harmed or ejected out of an airlock.

“We will be talking in real life, so real mannerisms will matter, so when Rae is lying because she stabbed me and she’s trying to get away with it, now everyone else can see that and call her out,” CouRage explained before the crew suited up (literally – they put on space suits).

Turns out, as Twitch’s fastest-growing streamer Valkyrae discovered that while she was Imposter with CouRage, lying is much more difficult in person than it is through a keyboard or headset over the internet.

Nadeshot sadly didn’t get to be the Imposter even once in all of the games 100 Thieves played together, which is a special kind of pain everyone who’s played more than one game in a row knows all too well.

While Among Us professional esports will probably never be a thing (but you never know), it’s clear Innersloth’s sleeper hit is still king at producing content for now.

How to watch AOC play Among Us with Pokimane & Hasan on Twitch

Published: 20/Oct/2020 22:23 Updated: 20/Oct/2020 23:01

by Bill Cooney
Pokimane AOC Hasan Among Us
Hasan/Pokimane/Innersloth

Hasan Pokimane

U.S. politician Alexandria ‘AOC’ Ocasio-Cortez nearly broke Twitter when she asked, completely out of the blue, if anyone would want to play Among Us with her on Twitch – and now we have all the info on how to watch her stream with Pokimane, Hasan, and more.

AOC serves as U.S. Representative for New York’s 14th congressional district, and while she also moonlights as a League of Legends player, she’s also looking into trying her hand at the hit party game Among Us now too.

Based on the explosion of responses, replies, and offers to play her initial invitation received, it’s no surprise it took less than a day for it to get scheduled for 9PM ET on Oct. 20.

One of the thousands of people to reply was Twitch’s own Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys, who said “it’d be an honor” to play with the politician, and even offered to help set up her stream if she needed any.

AOC told Poki she would be creating an account and getting some streaming equipment to make it happen, which apparently didn’t take long since she announced the Among Us match would be going down October 20 at 9PM EST.

How to watch AOC’s Among Us stream

It didn’t take long for the Congresswoman to start her own Twitch channel, which appeared shortly after talking with Poki and Hasan, so you’ll be able to catch the stream there, to start.

Obviously Poki and Hasan will both be broadcasting the event as well, and you can find all three streams embedded below:

AOC

Pokimane

Hasan

Three people do not make a full lobby, though, and while there’s no official list of participants going around Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar also indicated she would be jumping in, and YouTuber Jacksepticeye said he’d he joining as well.

It makes sense for politicians to expand their outreach to Twitch, as the site reaches millions of people in that sweet, sweet teen-through-young adult category each month. This strategy is nothing new either, and it shows no signs of slowing down either.

When Bernie Sanders was still running for president in 2019 for instance, his first Twitch stream drew tens of thousands of viewers – even though we, unfortunately, did not get to see Bernie actually throw down in Overwatch (not yet, at least).