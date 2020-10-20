100 Thieves Among Us stream gets heated after CouRage takes on Valkyrae - Dexerto

Streaming stars CouRage, Valkyrae, Nadeshot and other creators from 100 Thieves all came together to play Among Us at the same time – and things got a little heated, to say the least.

Among Us has become one of the surprise hits no one saw coming in 2020. Innersloth’s party game is already a few years old, but only got picked up by Twitch over the summer.

Since then, everyone and their grandma seems to be venting to medbay and ruining various friendships along the way – but any kind of Among Us events are something we haven’t seen too much of (for obvious reasons) right now.

However – while observing appropriate social distancing measures, of course – CouRage, Valkyrae and other members of 100 Thieves gathered to show how insane trying to figure out who the Imposter really is when you’re all in the same room can really can be.

100 Thieves CEO Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag gathered a crew at the org’s compound for what they called “Among Us IRL,” which, despite the name, didn’t actually involve anyone being harmed or ejected out of an airlock.

“We will be talking in real life, so real mannerisms will matter, so when Rae is lying because she stabbed me and she’s trying to get away with it, now everyone else can see that and call her out,” CouRage explained before the crew suited up (literally – they put on space suits).

Turns out, as Twitch’s fastest-growing streamer Valkyrae discovered that while she was Imposter with CouRage, lying is much more difficult in person than it is through a keyboard or headset over the internet.

Nadeshot sadly didn’t get to be the Imposter even once in all of the games 100 Thieves played together, which is a special kind of pain everyone who’s played more than one game in a row knows all too well.

While Among Us professional esports will probably never be a thing (but you never know), it’s clear Innersloth’s sleeper hit is still king at producing content for now.