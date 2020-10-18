Valkyrae becomes fastest-growing streamer "in the world" with Among Us - Dexerto

100 Thieves content creator Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has become the world’s fastest-growing streamer, according to YouTube Gaming’s Ryan ‘Fwiz’ Wyatt. This is after incredible success on the platform following a move from Twitch, partly thanks to the massive hype around Among Us.

Among Us has recently exploded in popularity on Twitch and YouTube, with plenty of streamers and content creators flocking to the 2018 indie party game since its resurgence in late August.

The social deduction, ‘murder mystery’ type game has quickly become a fan-favorite and, due to the large party size of each match, it has seen many of the top creators such as Valkyrae, PewDiePie, xQc, and more, collaborating with one another.

While many of the biggest names in gaming have started to create content around the game, 100 Thieves member Valkyrae, whose channel was already growing at a rapid pace before the Among Us hype, is coming out on top.

The rising YouTube star has peaked at over 66,000 viewers during her livestreams and she has now released some of the ridiculous stats behind her success in a Tweet on October 16.

With the “how it’s going” posts trending on Twitter in recent weeks, Valkyrae adopted the format to highlight her streaming success after first making the switch to YouTube in early January.

How my switch to streaming on YouTube started VS how it’s going o__0 pic.twitter.com/76XeyU5Ade — rae (@Valkyrae) October 16, 2020

The popular streamer revealed that her broadcasts have now started to pull in an impressive total of 11 million live views per month, shattering her records in previous months.

YouTube’s Head of Gaming Ryan ‘Fwiz’ Wyatt also revealed that Valkyrae had reached some incredible milestones during her climb, claiming that she is now “fastest-growing live streamer in the entire world.”

Let me tell you this, Rae is the fastest growing live streamer in the entire world, and now the biggest female gaming streamer in the world. And I'm here to celebrate this!!!! Keep it up, Rae! https://t.co/Ox9haa3Ulb — Ryan Wyatt (@Fwiz) October 16, 2020

He also followed up with claims that she was now also the “biggest female gaming streamer in the world,” celebrating Valkyrae’s “superstar talent” and recent success on the platform.

Fwiz recently also highlighted the insane viewership which Among Us has accrued on YouTube in general. In September, he totaled it at 4 billion (with a b) views across the platform.

Among Us Totaled More Than 4 Billion YouTube Views In September. And what makes @YouTubeGaming unique is that it includes live streams, gameplay uploads, animations, songs, and even sketches! pic.twitter.com/GaGYoItlHT — Ryan Wyatt (@Fwiz) October 14, 2020

While Twitch superstars like xQc, Trainwrecks, and TSM Myth are booming on the Amazon-owned platform thanks to Among Us, the equally-competitive YouTube livestreaming game is now being led by Valkyrae.

As she is now one of the biggest content creators in the World, Valkyrae is showing no signs of slowing down and will look to continue breaking records.