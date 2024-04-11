How to find the Flame, Cleanse Me incantation in Elden Ring

If you’re struggling to deal with one of the many enemies or locations in Elden Ring that cause Poison or Scarlet Rot buildup, you’ll want to find the Flame, Cleanse Me incantation.

Elden Ring has a number of status ailments that can be used by and against you and none are more bothersome than Poison and Scarlet Rot. There are items you can find or craft to deal with these but there’s a less limited solution that will never fail you.

The Flame, Cleanse Me incantation instantly cures you of Scarlet Rot and Poison and removes all build-up of the ailments. Thanks to its low stat cost it’s easy enough to add to any existing build with little to no investment.

Thankfully, you can find the location of Flame, Cleanse Me relatively early in Elden Ring. Here’s a guide on how to find Flame Cleanse me and why you should.

Flame, Cleanse Me location in Elden Ring

The Flame Cleanse Me incantation can be found in the Fire Monk Cam in Eastern Liurnia. The encampment lies just southeast of the Church of Vows Site of Grace and its exact location is shown on the map above.

The incantation itself is on a corpse in the camp but it’s best to clear it of enemies before looting. You’ll find one Fire Monk and three Thorn Sorcerers but they’re easily dispatched.

Once you have the Flame, Cleanse Me incantation, adding it to your repertoire should be no problem. Even if your character is more melee-focused.

Using Flame, Cleanse Me in Elden Ring

Flame, Cleanse Me only requires 12 Faith to use making it one of the lowest stat requirements for any incantation in Elden Ring. Like all incantations, it will require a Seal to use but which one is of little importance given its effect.

As previously mentioned, the primary purpose of Flame, Cleanse Me is to instantly cure yourself of Poison or the much more infuriating Scarlet Rot. The ability to do so can be invaluable when exploring certain dungeons in Elden Ring where enemies or the environment inflict those ailments.

Using Flame, Cleanse Me only costs 14 FP so it doesn’t require any investment into the Mind stat, though it does deal a very small amount of damage to your own HP. Even my first pure Strength build was able to find a place for it.

In my own experience, it was particularly useful for trivializing the otherwise nightmarish Lake of Rot that you’re required to traverse for Ranni’s quest line. Simply find a safe place to cast it and all the danger is gone. Of course, it becomes useful long before that.

Getting to Liurnia early

Most players will only come to Liurnia after making their way through Stormveil Castle and defeating Godrick the Grafted. Of course, there are uses for Flame, Cleanse Me prior to defeating your first Shardbearer, and for that reason, you may want to acquire it ahead of time.

Fortunately, there’s a way to get to Liurnia and grab the incantation without the need for delving through a perilous legacy dungeon and fighting two major bosses. The first step is to head to the shattered bridge north of the Stormhill Shack Site of Grace where a Finger Reader Crone sits.

Make your way to the end of the bridge and you’ll notice a spot below that you can jump down to. Use torrent to traverse this precarious section and follow the winding path on the other side. The video below will show you how.

And there you have it, safe and sound in Liurnia without any difficult encounters whatsoever. Simply ride to the Fire Monk Camp and you can grab Flame, Cleanse Me before heading back to Limgrave.