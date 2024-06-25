All Talisman locations in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Talisman are key items that boost your offensive and defensive capabilities in Elden Ring. Here is a list of all the Talismans you can find in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

One of the most essential items for build crafting in Elden Ring are the Talismans you find scattered around the world. Every Talisman has a unique property such as boosts to attack power, HP and FP regeneration, enhancements to stats like Strength, Arcane, Intelligence, and much more.

As of now, we are aware of 39 new Talismans that have been added to Shadow of the Erdtree. While some are brand-new, others are upgrades of their old selves from the base game.

Here is what we know about all the Talismans in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree along with their locations.

FromSoftware Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Talisman locations revealed.

Every Talisman in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

In this section, we have listed all the Talismans and their effects in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

Talisman Effect Crimsom Amber Medallion +3 Boost maximum HP Cerulean Amber Medallion +3 Boost maximum FP Viridian Amber Medallion +3 Boost Maximum Stamina Two Headed Turtle Talisman Stamina Recovery enhanced massively Stalwart Horn Charm +2 Improved Robustness Immunizing Horn Charm +2 Massively enhance Immunity Clarifying Horn Charm +2 Massively boost Focus Mottled Necklace +2 Immunity, Focus, and Robustness increased massively Spelldrake Talisman +3 Magic damage negation enhanced to maximum Flamedrake Talisman +3 Fire damage negation enhanced to maximum Boltdrake Talisman +3 Lightning damage negation enhanced to maximum Golden Braid Holy damage negation enhanced to maximum Pearldrake Talisman +3 Non-physical damage negation enhanced to maximum Crimson Seed Talisman +1 HP restoration from Flask of Crimson Tears massively boosted Cerulean Seed Talisman +1 FP restoration from Flask of Cerulean Tears massively boosted Blessed Blue Dew Talisman Slowly restore FP Fine Crucible Feather Talisman Improved backsteps at the cost of increased damage taken Outer God Heirloom Boosts Arcane Shattered Stone Talisman Potency of Kicking and Stomping skills enhanced Two-handed Sword Talisman Two-Handed weapons deal increased damage Crusade Insignia Defeating an enemy increases Attack Power Aged One’s Exultation Attack Power increased whenever there is Madness in the vicinity Arrow’s Soaring Sting Talisman Bows have increased range

Arrows and bolts have their Attack Power increased Pearl Shield Talisman Guarding boosts non-physical damage negation Dried Bouquet Drath of summoned Spirit raises Attack Power Smithing Talisman Weapon-throwing attacks are enhanced Ailment Talisman Increased resistance against the previous suffered ailment Retaliatory Crossed-Tree Rolling or backstepping enhances attacks Lacreating Crossed Tree Dash attacks enhanced Sharpshot Talisman Precision-aimed shots have increased attack power St. Trina’s Smile Gain increased attack power whenever there is sleep in the vicinity Talisman of the Dread Magma potency increased Enraged Divine Beast Storm potency increased Beloved Stardust Sorcery and Incantations can be cast a lot quicker at the cost of increased damage taken Talisman of Lord’s Bestowal Using Flask of Tears increases poise Verdigris Discus Higher equipment load enhances defense Rellana’s Cameo Maintaining the same stance for a while boosts your attack Blade of Mercy Critical Hit increases Attack Power Talisman of All Crucibles Receive effects of all Crucible Talismans

Location of all Talisman in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

In this section, we will discuss the locations of every Talisman you can find in the DLC, divided based on the regions.

FromSoftware Blade of Mercy Talisman can be found in Scorched Ruins.

Gravesite Plains Talisman locations

Blade of Mercy : Founds in a chest on the top floor of Scorched Ruins

: Founds in a chest on the top floor of Scorched Ruins Ailment Talisman: Can be looted from a corpse hanging from a wooden platform in Ailment Ailing Village

Can be looted from a corpse hanging from a wooden platform in Ailment Ailing Village Two-Headed Turtle Talisman : Can be looted from a chest behind a waterfall to the north of Ellac River Cave Site of Grace.

: Can be looted from a chest behind a waterfall to the north of Ellac River Cave Site of Grace. Crimson Amber Medallion +3 : Dropped after defeating the Death Knight in Fog Rift Catacombs.

: Dropped after defeating the Death Knight in Fog Rift Catacombs. Rellana’s Cameo : Can be looted from an altar in Castle Ensis after defeating Moonrithyll, Carian Knight.

: Can be looted from an altar in Castle Ensis after defeating Moonrithyll, Carian Knight. Spelldrake Talisman +3 : Can be looted from inside the gatehouse outside of Castle Ensis after defeating Rellana.

: Can be looted from inside the gatehouse outside of Castle Ensis after defeating Rellana. Enraged Divine Beast: Obtained from Enia in exchange for the Remembrance of Dancing Lion in Roundtable Hold.

Obtained from Enia in exchange for the Remembrance of Dancing Lion in Roundtable Hold. Outer God Heirloom: Can be looted from a chest found on the rooftops of Prospect Town.

Can be looted from a chest found on the rooftops of Prospect Town. Blessed Blue Due Talisman : Looted from a Statue of Marika found inside the Church of Benediction.

: Looted from a Statue of Marika found inside the Church of Benediction. Crusade Insignia : Dropped after defeating the NPC boss version of Fire Knight Queelign in Belurat.

: Dropped after defeating the NPC boss version of Fire Knight Queelign in Belurat. Immunizing Horn Charm +2 : Dropped after defeating the Ulcerated Tree Spirit on the outskirts of Belurat.

: Dropped after defeating the Ulcerated Tree Spirit on the outskirts of Belurat. Dried Bouquet: Look for a secret door behind a bunch of rubble on the rooftops where the small spiders spawn in Belurat. Inside the door, there is a Miquella’s Cross. From this cross, walk straight and then left for this Talisman.

FromSoftware Outer God’s Heirloom can be found in Prospect Town.

Scadu Altus Talisman locations

Verdigris Discus: Reach the Ancient Ruins of Rauh from a teleporter close to the Highroad Cross Site of Grace in Scadu Altus. Inside the ruins, head northeast for the Talisman.

Reach the Ancient Ruins of Rauh from a teleporter close to the Highroad Cross Site of Grace in Scadu Altus. Inside the ruins, head northeast for the Talisman. Arrows Soaring Sting Talisman: Make your way to Fog Rift Castle and defeat Black Knight Gerrew near the tallest tower. After defeating the boss, look for a gap on the left of the tower and move inside. Keep following the path and the Talisman can be looted at the end.

Make your way to Fog Rift Castle and defeat Black Knight Gerrew near the tallest tower. After defeating the boss, look for a gap on the left of the tower and move inside. Keep following the path and the Talisman can be looted at the end. Cerulean Seed Talisman +1 : Complete the Finger Ruins Quest chain and ring the second bell. This is part of the Manus Metyr questline.

: Complete the Finger Ruins Quest chain and ring the second bell. This is part of the Manus Metyr questline. Sharpshot Talisman: Can be looted from the Albinauric Shack near Scaduview.

Can be looted from the Albinauric Shack near Scaduview. Viridian Amber Medallion +3 : First, you need to light up the room in Darklight Catacombs. Then, turn back and move right until you reach the lit-up room. Jump down the hole and the Talisman can be looted from the chest.

: First, you need to light up the room in Darklight Catacombs. Then, turn back and move right until you reach the lit-up room. Jump down the hole and the Talisman can be looted from the chest. Talisman of the Dread : Reach the Spiritspring from the Behind the Fort of Reprimand Site of Grace. Loot the Talisman from the Elder’s Hovel near the Spiritspring.

: Reach the Spiritspring from the Behind the Fort of Reprimand Site of Grace. Loot the Talisman from the Elder’s Hovel near the Spiritspring. Beloved Stardust: Received from Ymir at the Cathedral of Manus Metyr as part of the Finger Ruins questline.

Received from Ymir at the Cathedral of Manus Metyr as part of the Finger Ruins questline. Pearldrake Talisman +3 : In the Species Storehouse, reach the third floor and take a right from the room with the Fire Knight. The Talisman can be found hanging from a statue.

: In the Species Storehouse, reach the third floor and take a right from the room with the Fire Knight. The Talisman can be found hanging from a statue. Boltdrake Talisman +3: Make your way to the second floor in the Specimen Storehouse. You can find this area in Shadow Keep. From there, look for the railing on the outer ring and jump from it. You will end up in a room with the Talisman inside.

Make your way to the second floor in the Specimen Storehouse. You can find this area in Shadow Keep. From there, look for the railing on the outer ring and jump from it. You will end up in a room with the Talisman inside. Talisman of Lord’s Bestowal: From the Main Gate Plaza Site of Grace in Shadow Keep, run up the stairs and reach for the first door on the right. You will notice a window from where you can jump. Loot the Talisman from beside the Golden Tree after jumping.

From the Main Gate Plaza Site of Grace in Shadow Keep, run up the stairs and reach for the first door on the right. You will notice a window from where you can jump. Loot the Talisman from beside the Golden Tree after jumping. Smithing Talisman : Can be looted from the Ruined Forge of Starfall Past.

: Can be looted from the Ruined Forge of Starfall Past. Shattered Stone Talisman : Can be looted from behind a rubble in the Collapsed Church near the Moorth Ruins Site of Grace.

: Can be looted from behind a rubble in the Collapsed Church near the Moorth Ruins Site of Grace. Flamedrake Talisman +3 : Can be looted from a chest inside Fort Reprimand.

: Can be looted from a chest inside Fort Reprimand. Stalwart Horn Charm : Can be looted from Bonny Gaol after defeating the Inner Jar Monster.

: Can be looted from Bonny Gaol after defeating the Inner Jar Monster. Golden Braid: Can be looted from the field of Golden Flowers in Shaman Village.

FromSoftware Viridian Amber Medallion can be found in Darklight Catacombs.

Southern Shores Talisman locations

Crimson Seed Talisman +1 : Rewarded as part of the Finger Ruins questline.

: Rewarded as part of the Finger Ruins questline. St. Trina’s Smile : Defeat the invader as part of St. Trina and Thiollier’s questline.

: Defeat the invader as part of St. Trina and Thiollier’s questline. Clarifying Horn Charm +2: Can be looted from Lamenter’s Gaol.

FromSoftware Pearl Shield Talisman can be found in Rauh base.

Rauh Ruins Talismans

Fine Crucible Feather Talisman : Can be looted from the top of the large vines in the first temple complex.

: Can be looted from the top of the large vines in the first temple complex. Pearl Shield Talisman: Can be looted at Rauh Base from Messmer’s Soldier Camp.

Can be looted at Rauh Base from Messmer’s Soldier Camp. Two-handed Sword Talisman : Can be looted from a chest at Temple Town Ruins.

: Can be looted from a chest at Temple Town Ruins. Cerulean Amber Medallion +3 : Dropped upon defeating the Death Knight at Scorpion River Catacombs.

: Dropped upon defeating the Death Knight at Scorpion River Catacombs. Talisman of All Crucibles : From the Grand Stairway Site of Grace, move southwest and reach the elevator. Keep moving down until you reach the land. Proceed along the wall and you will notice a small opening. Get inside the opening to loot the Talisman from a chest.

: From the Grand Stairway Site of Grace, move southwest and reach the elevator. Keep moving down until you reach the land. Proceed along the wall and you will notice a small opening. Get inside the opening to loot the Talisman from a chest. Mottled Necklace +2: Look for a sealed Spiritspring near the Church of Bud Main Entrance Site of Grace. Break it open and ride the Spiritspring to the top. You can loot the Talisman from a chest upon reaching the top.

The locations of Aged One’s Exultation, Retaliatory Crossed-Tree, and Lacreating Crossed-Tree are still unknown. We will update them once the Talismans have been located in the coming days.