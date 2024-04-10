Where to find the Church of Vows in Elden Ring

There are a lot of mysterious locations scattered across The Lands Between in Elden Ring. One of those is the Church of Vows. Here’s everything you need to know about where to find it and what it contains.

As with many locations in Elden Ring, the Church of Vows is different depending on the time of day that your character arrives. During the day, the church plays home to Miriel, Pastor of Vows, who serves as steward of the location.

Miriel is an enormous tortoise, affectionately referred to by the community as “Pope Turtle,” who also has significant knowledge to impart to the player about the wider lore of the world he inhabits. He can also teach sorceries and incantations, including some impressive lightning abilities.

At night, the church contains a Bell Bearing Hunter boss for the player to fight. The boss drops the Meat Peddler’s Bell Bearing, an important item that grants access to new items at the Twin Maidens Husks.

Elden Ring Church of Vows location

The Church of Vows is found in the North East of the Liurnia of the Lakes subcontinent. It is built high above the lakes and is relatively easily accessible, simply by following the paths northwards from the Carian Study Hall and Jarburg.

It is also possible to get there using the Waygate at the Academy of Raya Lucaria dungeon, itself on the major island in the center of Liurnia of the Lakes.

