Elden Ring: How unlock Dark Moon Greatsword by completing Ranni’s quest

The Dark Moon Greatsword is a mysterious and sought-after sword in Elden Ring, here’s what you need to do to unlock it.

While the Dark Moon Greatsword may appear to be just another legendary weapon in Elden Ring, the sword existed long before this game did. The Dark Moon Greatsword has appeared in every Souls game to date in some form or other. It normally sports a similar design and name such as the Moonlight Greatsword or some other variation.

Like several other items, such as Elden Ring’s version of the ‘Cursed Blade’ the Moonveil Katana, the Dark Moon Greatsword is a staple of FromSoftware’s games and was bound to show up in Elden Ring after also appearing in Demon’s Souls, Dark Souls 1, 2, 3, and Bloodborne. Some fans even suspect that the sword represents a universe hopping connection between all those games, while others simply think it’s just a fun Easter egg for long-time fans.

Advertisement

Whatever the case may be, here’s what you’ll need to do to unlock the Dark Moon Greatsword in Elden Ring.

Contents

How to unlock the Dark Moon Greatsword

Unfortunately, the Dark Moon Greatsword isn’t something you can simply go and pick up by traveling to a destination or killing an opponent. It’s a reward for a rather long-winded and complicated side quest that puts you on the path to one of the game’s alternative endings.

You’ll need to have met Ranni, sided with her, and completed her quest to unlock the Dark Moon Greatsword, after becoming her champion. If you want the sword, but not Ranni’s ending, you can still complete the quest, then opt for a different ending when the time comes.

Advertisement

Finding Ranni in Elden Ring

You’ll first meet Ranni in Elden Ring at the Church of Elleh early in the game. She’s the well-hatted blue lady that gives you the Spirt Calling Bell and introduces herself as Renna.

Later you’ll be able to meet her again at the top of Ranni’s Rise. To do this, you’ll need to have worked your way through Caria Manor in Liurnia of the Lakes, defeated Royal Knight Loretta, and unlocked the area behind it known as the Three Sisters.

Read More: xQc gives final verdict after finishing Elden Ring

You’ll need to have defeated Rennala for Ranni to appear, but you’ll also need to have defeated Radahn for the game’s story to progress to this point. If Ranni still doesn’t spawn, then try resetting your hostility at the Church of Vows using a Celestial Dew.

Advertisement

This is because you may have entered into a conflict with one of Ranni’s underlings by progressing through the story or other NPC quests. Once Ranni appears, she should offer you the opportunity to join her service.

If not, then try speaking to the Wizard Rogier at the Round Table Hold and follow his quest for a while. He will eventually ask you to pledge yourself to Ranni as a spy. Ranni will see through the deception but will still invite you to join her. You can however choose to remain loyal to her if you like.

Playing through Ranni’s quest

After entering Ranni’s service, you’ll be unable to leave Ranni’s Rise until you’ve spoken to her three lieutenants Half Wolf Blaidd, the obnoxious Seluvis, and friendly giant blacksmith Lji. You’ll likely have met Lji and Blaidd already on your journey.

Advertisement

With Radahn dead, you’ll be able to enter the Eternal City of Nokon through the crashed star that fell to The Lands Between after that battle. Here you’ll be able to find the Fingerslayer Blade and return this to Ranni.

Ranni will give you the Carian Inverted Statue and send you to the Carian Study Hall and ask you to place the statue on the altar. This will unlock the top of the Divine Tower of Liurnia meaning you’ll be able to find the important Cursemark of Death on Ranni’s original body.

This will then unlock the tower Renna’s Rise and you’ll need to go and use the portal there to be transported to the Ainsel River Main. Here talk to the Miniature Ranni at the Site of Grace. She’ll then ask you to find and slay a mini-boss called the Baleful Shadow.

Advertisement

The Baleful Shadow can be found in Nokstella, Eternal City, and defeating it will release Ranni’s soul. The player will then be awarded the Discarded Palace Key. This will unlock the mysterious chest in the Raya Lucaria Grand Library (where you fought Rennala) to reveal the Dark Moon Ring.

This ring will allow you to travel to the Lake of Rot in the Ainsel River and work your way towards the Grand Cloister area. There will be a coffin here that you’ll need to enter to be transported to a boss called Astel, Naturalborn of the Void.

Locating the Dark Moon Greatsword

Defeating Astel will allow you to travel through the Moonlight Alter, past the Glintstone Dragon, and into the Cathedral of Manus Celes. This is a name that many Dark Souls fans will instantly recognize.

Within the Cathedral of Manus Celes, you’ll find Ranni’s body along with a dead Two Fingers avatar. You’ll be invited to use the Dark Moon Ring on Ranni’s body to free her completely.

Read More: Asmongold rage quits new WoW raid to play Elden Ring instead

Ranni will appear before you and reward you with the Dark Moon Greatsword. Remember, you can’t simply just travel to Manus Celes and find the Greatsword in a chest, the quest will need to be completed in full.

You’ll also now be able to access Ranni’s ending and side with her when it becomes time to become the Elden Lord or to shatter the existing order and build the world anew.

So, that’s everything you need to do to get your hands on the Dark Moon Greatsword in Elden Ring.

Make sure you check out our Elden Ring page for all the latest news and guides.

Elden Ring Uchigatana | Elden Ring Moonveil Katana | How to change your appearance in Elden Ring | How to respec your character | Academy Glintstone Key | Smithing Stones | Elden Ring Stonedigger Troll | Elden Ring Margit the Fell Omen | Elden Ring Tree Sentinel | Elden Ring Grave Warden | Elden Ring Pumpkin Head | Elden Ring Soldier of Godrick | Elden Ring Godrick the Grafted | Elden Ring Red Wolf of Redagon | Best Elden Ring settings