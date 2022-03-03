Elden Ring publisher rewards devs with pay rise after incredible launch

The reception to Elden Ring has been remarkable, even by FromSoftware’s lofty standards. Now, publisher Bandai Namco has celebrated the success by rewarding its staff with a huge pay rise.

As is the case with all of FromSoftware’s output, the hype surrounding Elden Ring was extraordinary from the moment it was announced back in 2019, and the news that Games of Thrones creator Geroge R.R. Martin was involved only fuelled the fire.

But even with so much anticipation, the response to Elden Ring has exceeded all expectations. The game became one of the most critically acclaimed titles in recent memory, including a glowing appraisal in our own review.

Now, as players continue to battle every boss The Lands Between has to offer, publisher Bandai Namco has rewarded its staff with an increase in pay.

Announced in a public press release, which has since been translated, the Elden Ring publisher revealed that all of its employees located in Japan would receive a boost in their base salary.

“We will introduce a new compensation system that raises the basic salary by an average of 50,000 yen per month for all employees,” said a Bandai Namco spokesperson. “In addition, the starting salary will be raised from the previous 232,000 yen per month to 290,000 yen per month.”

The change, set to take effect from April 2022, means an increase of around 25%, leaving staff with the equivalent of around $500 extra every single month.

In the announcement, the publisher cited its aim of “improving working conditions” as the reason behind the decision. Adding that they hope to “stabilize employee income” as they look ahead to future projects.

Since its launch on February 25, Elden Ring has gone on to become the fastest-selling Souls game of all time, usurping 2016’s Dark Souls 3. It’s also made a huge splash among content creators, who have dedicated plenty of videos to playthroughs and boss fights.

In an industry where we hear far too many stories of mistreatment and poor workplace practices, it’s refreshing to see a publisher reward its team after such a stellar launch.