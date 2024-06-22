Shadow of the Erdtree is so big players are calling it Elden Ring 2

With Shadow of the Erdtree out, players are taken aback by how large Elden Ring’s first and only DLC really is. It’s at the point where people have just defaulted to calling it Elden Ring 2.

Leading up to the release of Shadow of the Erdtree, FromSoftware was very tight-lipped on what players could expect, especially regarding the scope of the DLC.

Sure, content creators were taking educated guesses on how big the Land of Shadow would be, and sure, Director Hidetaka Miyazaki said in an interview with IGN that it would be around the size of Limgrave, or a little larger than it.

Yet, upon sauntering into the Shadow Realm, it became clear to players that Miyazaki undersold how massive the new setting would be.

Elden Ring layers far and wide have been left speechless by Shadow of the Erdtree’s scope. Some have even gone on to say it should be titled Elden Ring 2.

“It was too large to be called a DLC, too polished, too based. It was more like a huge sequel,” one Reddit user shared.

Another added: “Yeah I am very overwhelmed with how big this shit is. No way in hell is this a DLC.” One comment even mentioned how much the video game industry has changed, as they likened Shadow of the Erdtree to an expansion rather than a DLC.

The size of the DLC isn’t the only shocker, as players have learned how hard Shadow of the Erdtree is. Incredible builds are being demolished left and right, and content creators around the world are rage-quitting the game.

If you ask Miyazaki, however, that’s because he wants players to have a sense of achievement after overcoming insurmountable odds.

Our very own review gave it a 5/5, dubbing it a “sublime swansong” from Elden Ring’s DLC. It’s also dethroned The Witcher 3’s Blood and Wine expansion to claim the label of highest-rated DLC of all time.