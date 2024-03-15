Elden Ring players can now buy a life-size Dark Moon Greatsword for a hefty fee

A real life replica of Elden Ring’s Dark Moon Greatsword has been announced but the new collectible comes with a hefty price tag.

Elden Ring was one of the biggest games of 2022. The giant open-world RPG was an instant hit with fans and critics alike. So much so that it won Game of the Year in 2022 and still boasts an impressive player count.

That popularity is likely to increase when the first Elden Ring DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, drops in June 2025. Part of what makes Elden Ring and all other Soulsborne games so iconic is the unique and distinct world that players are able to explore.

With enemies hiding at every concern and a large variety of weapons and armor to equip, certain items found throughout Elden Ring have become well-known by the community.

One such item that fans have always been drawn to is the Dark Moon Greatsword. In Elden Ring, The Dark Moon Greatsword can be awarded to players who complete the string of quests connected to Ranni the Witch.

After completing the various tasks, Ranni awards players with the sword — one that is as beautiful as it is powerful.

In light of this, Panda Studio, a company known for creating real-life replicas of famous video game and anime weapons, has revealed that The Dark Moon Greatsword will now be available for purchase.

Of course, those who are familiar with these types of replicas will know that they never come cheap. Therefore, anyone wanting to get their hands on the new Dark Moon Greatsword will need to front $459 for the replica, plus shipping costs.

Despite the hefty price tag, Elden Ring players don’t seem put off in any way. One X user (formerly known as Twitter) commented “I NEED TO KNOW IF THIS IS LEGIT BECAUSE I’M ABOUT TO SPEND ALL MY MONEY.”

Another added, “Literally same I don’t have the space or money for it but I will risk it all.”

