Elden Ring sells 25 million copies ahead of Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Elden Ring has sold 25 million copies ahead of the release of the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, reaching the top 50 best-selling games two years after its release.

FromSoftware’s magnum opus has been in the headlines recently as Elden Ring prepares itself to release its long-awaited DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree on June 21.

With big-name streamers like Kai Cenat shattering personal viewership records for streaming the game, The Soulsborne has only grown in status years after its release in 2022.

Now two years after its release, Elden Ring is still selling millions of copies, breaking a company record and becoming one of the best-selling video games ever.

Announced by the official Elden Ring X (formerly Twitter) account, the company revealed that 25 million “tarnished”, aka players, have bought the game.

With 25 million copies sold, it would put Elden Ring in the top 50 list of the best-selling video games of all time, tied with the likes of Cyberpunk 2077 and Grand Theft Auto 4.

In September 2022, Bandai Namco shared in an investor meeting that Elden Ring had surpassed 17.5 million copies sold. This means in between the meeting and now, Elden Ring has sold a further 7.5 million copies.

When it comes to the top-selling video games list, it’s nowhere near the numbers of GTA 5 or Minecraft. However, FromSoftware’s placement puts it as Bandai Namco’s only game on there, and also one of the few non-franchise games on the list.

For reference to Elden Ring’s meteoric numbers, FromSoftware’s second best-selling game is Dark Souls 3, which sold 10 million copies, and was at the time Bandi Namco’s fastest-selling game ever.

Of course, Shadow of the Erdtree is yet to be released and there is no doubt that once the DLC releases Elden Ring sales will rise once again.