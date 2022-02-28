Hasan rage-quits after repeatedly dying to non-boss enemy in Elden Ring

Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker rage-quit from his latest Twitch stream after repeatedly dying to a non-boss enemy in Elden Ring. It got him so mad he even started losing his voice from all the screaming.

Hasan is one of many Twitch streamers who have jumped into Elden Ring and experienced the frustration of repeatedly dying to enemies. It’s a bit of a tradition when it comes to FromSoftware games.

However, despite making quick work of the first boss, Margit, the Fell Omen, Hasan struggled against a non-boss enemy — an NPC Invader named Mad Tongue Alberich. It got him so mad he ended his stream.

“Oh sh*t, what the f**k is this!” said Hasan during the first encounter.

“I’m dead. He clapped my asscheeks. That was actually hard.” Little did he know, it was the beginning of a long and torturous friendship.

Five attempts later, it started to take a toll. “It’s insane!” he said in disbelief after dying again. Then, he hilariously screamed three times to vent his frustration — potentially deafening some viewers in the process.

After dying more than twenty times, he couldn’t bear the pain and decided to end the stream.

“Okay, we’re done,” he said. “I can’t do this anymore. I’ve lost my voice. I’ve been screaming. I’m giving up. I’m done.”

He also vented about it in a deleted tweet, saying: “I two tapped Margit and died like 20 times to a f**king NPC Invader in the hall. I hate this masterpiece of a game so much, but it also ruins my goddamn day!”

Hasan isn’t the only Twitch streamer who has rage-quit Elden Ring after a fit of rage. Summit1G did the same thing during his first session. However, he jumped back on the saddle and has seemed to enjoy it more ever since.

Dr Disrespect followed suit as well, claiming he doesn’t like the controls of the game. He even gave it a 5.7 rating despite the fact it’s getting rave reviews and hasn’t returned since. Hasan seemed to enjoy it a lot more, though.