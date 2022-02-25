Summit1g rage-quits Elden Ring over “stupid” feature, but he’s not giving up

Popular Twitch streamer Jaryd ‘Summit1g’ Lazar has already rage-quit Elden Ring over one “stupid” feature, saying he’d rather play Fallout.

FromSoftware’s long-awaited release ‘Elden Ring’ officially came out on February 25 with almost perfect reviews, and streamers all over the world have taken to Twitch to broadcast their playthrough of the game.

However, taking the classic Souls formula from the company’s past releases and mixing them with an open world style doesn’t sit well with some long-time fans.

One of those fans is Summit1g, who has rage quit due to the game’s “stupid” and “useless” open-world map.

Summit1g rage quits Elden Ring

After creating his character, Summit went on to begin exploring the vast world of Elden Ring. However, he had a lot to say once he realized how open the game actually is.

“Oh f**k me, dude. No wonder they give you a horse dude,” he said. “They should immediately tell you when you get the horse that you’re gonna need this thing because there is a lot of open, ball sack stupid areas in this game now that are completely useless.”

After throwing his controller down on his desk and walking away, he came back to explain why he doesn’t like open-world games.

He said: “This is the reason I don’t play Breath of the Wild, chat… because you have to just roam around and do nothing. You have to just randomly stumble on something bro. I’ll f**kin play Fallout if I wanted to do that, it’s not why I played this game.”

Jaryd went on to explain that he doesn’t like games like this because they “literally give you a horse because there’s so much f**king nothing [on the map].”

However, just a day later the creator seems to have the urge to try it again, as he tweeted: “Elden Ring. Blah, let’s give it another chance, I hate that I hate it, just know that. I wanna love it. I’m gonna try.”

Going live. Elden Ring. Blah, let's give it another chance, I hate that I hate it, just know that. I wanna love it. I'm gonna try.https://t.co/LQ8H2UVEJF — summit1g (@summit1g) February 25, 2022

While he has begun to give the game a second chance, it’s unknown exactly how the Twitch star feels about the game. We’ll have to wait to see.