xQc tragically loses 400k Runes during Elden Ring grind with rookie mistake

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel raged after he lost out on 400k Runes by dying while attempting to recover his body in Elden Ring.

FromSoftware’s long-awaited Elden Ring was finally released on February 25. Upon launch, the RPG instantly became one of the most popular games on all of Steam, hitting a peak of 840,000 players.

Tons of the top streamers have been digging into the title, like Dr Disrespect and xQc, who was one of those who died via courtesy of the game’s bugs at launch.

The Canadian Twitch star has continued to broadcast a lot of Elden Ring and encountered another untimely death in the Lands Between.

Advertisement

xQc blows 400k Runes in Elden Ring

Runes, like Souls in the Dark Souls series, are the main currency of Elden Ring and serve both as XP and purchasing currency. Upon dying, players lose all of their Runes, but can recoup them by returning to the spot of their defeat. Although, if you die while on your way back, the Runes are then gone forever.

Read More: Twitch streamer breaks down after losing to Elden Ring boss for seven hours

xQc was farming them and had accumulated 400,000 in the Deeproot Depths when he made a crucial error that cost him all his progress. The streamer died and was on his way back to get all the Runes he had lost when he then miscalculated a jump that cost him dearly, killing him and making the currency disappear forever.

Advertisement

“F**k! F**k! At this point dude, I’m done with it!” he exclaimed.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In response, xQc’s chat spammed “-400k” in jest, mocking the large amount of Runes the streamer was now without.

Despite the major setback, the streamer has continued to broadcast the game nearly non-stop since its launch.