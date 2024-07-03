Devastating Elden Ring DLC bug ‘robs’ players of final boss encounter

An Elden Ring player has seen an unceremonious end to their Shadow of the Erdtree journey as a bug killed the final boss instantly.

Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC brought a whole host of new bosses to the game and they’ve certainly ramped up the challenge with players debating whether the difficulty of the DLC impacts its fun.

Of course, some players live for the struggle and the appeal of FromSoftware games is overcoming the odds after honing themselves through countless attempts. For one player though, they’ve had the opportunity to test their mettle against Shadow of the Erdtree’s penultimate showdown stolen from under them.

Article continues after ad

Reddit user Gneurshk__ (first spotted by GamesRadar) was gutted to have finally reached the DLC’s punishing final boss, only to have the triumph snatched away from them. A major bug has cut the fight short leading to an anticlimactic end to one of gaming’s most difficult journeys.

Article continues after ad

In the clip they shared on Reddit, they player expressed frustration that they were “robbed of the fight” against kindly Miquella and his promised consort Radahn. Ordinarily, this would be a grueling battle of determination, unless you use a Duelling Shield or an insane build that lets you face-tank a literal god. Even a saxophone will do in a pinch.

Article continues after ad

Reviewing the clip, it looks like an ill-timed bug has caused Radahn and his piggybacker to get stuck in a wall. After a few seconds of confusion, they just die. No attack or spell felled them, they just ceased to exist.

According to Gneurshk__, this only happened on their fifth attempt meaning they never even got the chance to learn the encounter. On the other end of the spectrum, there are probably players on their 100th attempt taking careful notes on how to lure Radahn and Miquella into that particular wall.

Article continues after ad

Interestingly, there have been a few instances of bugs cutting a boss fight short in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. Some players have reported the DLC’s poster child Messmer the Impaler killing himself in certain conditions.