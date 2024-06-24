Big-brained Twitch streamer topples Elden Ring DLC boss with mind control

A Twitch streamer has used nothing but her own big brain to defeat Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree’s first major boss.

Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC has quickly earned a reputation for being insanely difficult. So much so that the expansion’s Steam rating has dropped to ‘mixed’ and it has seen the likes of Asmongold give up entirely.

Of course, difficulty is part and parcel of FromSoftware games and even Elden Ring’s base game is a challenge. One that prompts players to try out insane challenge runs like beating the game with a dance pad, their own voice, or even… a goldfish.

Article continues after ad

Twitch streamer Perrikaryal may have taken the cake by using her unique brand of “Mind Control” to take down one of the notoriously difficult Elden Ring DLC bosses. Shadow of the Erdtree’s Divine Beast Dancing Lion never stood a chance.

Article continues after ad

We first became aware of Perrikaryal’s mind control shenanigans back when she tested it out on Palworld. The streamer uses an electroencephalogram (EEG) device to read her brain activity via small sensors that pick up electrical signals produced by particular thought patterns.

Basically, Perrikaryal has specific keybinds to perform in-game actions when the EEG reads a specific signal. In a separate clip, she explained she uses thoughts like imagining a cricket to jump, pushing a box forward to roll, and tensing with anger to heal.

Article continues after ad

Overcoming Shadow of the Erdtree’s first boss was done with the aid of a summon and using the Bloody Slash Ash of War for consistent damage. Perrikaryal has since gone on to defeat the second major boss of Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC using her mind-control device.

While her EEG controller still has limited inputs, it’s something that the streamer is continuing to perfect in the hopes of creating more accessible ways to game. If you’re still struggling with the Divine Beast Dancing Lion, check out our guide for beating it.