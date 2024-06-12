Twitch streamer pulls off glitchless no-death run in Sekiro, Dark Souls 3 & Elden Ring 

Elden Ring, Sekiro, and Dark Souls 3 are three of the most difficult games you can play, all three being designed by FromSoftware. However, one Twitch streamer defeated all major bosses in these games in a row without dying even a single time.

On June 11, 2024, French Twitch streamer KEMIST_C10H15N made history as he defeated all the major bosses from all three FromSoftware games without a single death or glitch exploitation. The challenge was named Project: No Death and the streamer had to clear major bosses across all three titles without dying even once.

If he suffered a single death, irrespective of the game, he started over from the first title. The order in which he was playing was Sekiro, Dark Souls 3, and Elden Ring.

It took them 30 runs in total to successfully clear the challenge and it was a huge achievement. The moment it was over, the streamer showcased his excitement with a massive “Let’s Go” and celebrated the moment with his chat.

Even if you haven’t played these games before, you may have heard the names of some of the bosses, such as Malenia from Elden Ring. However, KEMIST_C10H15N made it look effortless as most of his deaths were from being careless rather than dying to bosses.

Additionally, speed runs are often associated with exploiting a few glitches to cross zones and speed up loading screens. KEMIST_C10H15N did not exploit a single glitch during their marathon across three games.

While the achievement is monumental, this streamer has showcased their prowess with speedruns in the past. Based on stats from Speedrun.com, he is third in Dark Souls 3 Restricted speedruns, fourth in Sekiro Unrestricted All Bosses speedruns, and fifth in Elden Ring Glitchless speedruns.

The Souls community in general loves to create challenges such as speed runs, no-hit boss runs, level 1 Wretch completions, and much more. However, completing three games in a row without dying is definitely a new level that is hard to replicate.

It takes immense prowess and a lot of knowledge of the locations, bosses, items, builds, and traversal routes. With this challenge completed, it would be interesting to see how this streamer could one-up this amazing feat.