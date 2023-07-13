EA SPORTS FC 24 players can start Ultimate Team with Haaland this year

Erling Haaland was one of the best players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and players can start with him in their squads from day one in EA SPORTS FC 24.

FIFA 23’s AcceleRATE system divided players into three categories; lengthy, explosive, and controlled. Lengthy players such as Erling Haaland and Karim Benzema took over the game’s meta as they blew by defenders in full stride.

In years past, community members preferred using smaller and quicker players, but that all changed with the new speed system. EA eventually nerfed lengthy players, but it re-contextualized how players felt about taller players.

Despite the lengthy nerf, Haaland will once again be a fan-favorite card in EA SPORTS FC 24, especially if he sees an upgrade. Here is how you can claim the lethal goal scorer for your EAFC starter team.

How to claim Erling Haaland in EA SPORTS FC 24

If players pre-order the Ultimate Edition of FC 24, they will get an Erling Haaland gold card on loan for 10 games.

Other Ultimate Edition perks include a Women UCL Hero, 4600 FC Points, TOTW 1 Pack, two Ambassador loans, and Access to Nike Campaign.

FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition gave players three days of early access to the game, but EA SPORTS FC 24 goes one step further by giving players seven days of early access starting on September 22.

10 games of Haaland may not seem like a lot, but any good cards can make a huge difference at the start of a new game. While everyone else will be stuck with cheap starter teams, Haaland could be just what your team needs for the game’s first Weekend League or first set of Division Rivals matches.

EA SPORTS FC 24 officially hits shelves on September 29. For more, check out the rest of our FC 24 coverage.