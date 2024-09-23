How to fix lag in EA FC 25 with simple settings change

Menu lag in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team is frustrating and prevents players from completing simple tasks. Thankfully, there is a simple fix that resolves the issue.

EA FC 25 Ultimate Team has been plagued by menu lag, and misjudged price ranges have only amplified frustrations. Several meta cards were extinct for days because the maximum price was much lower than their actual value.

So, when a player tried to snipe an extinct card on the Transfer Market before another user bought it, the delay made that task more challenging. EA listened to feedback and fixed price ranges but didn’t resolve the delay.

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, a simple workaround allows players to take matters into their own hands.

How to fix Ultimate Team menu lag in EA FC 25

Dexerto

Load up the main EA FC 25 menu. Click the cog icon in the top left, called ‘Customise.‘ Click ‘Settings‘ and then ‘Game Settings.‘ Press RB (Xbox) or R1 (PlayStation) to get to ‘Gaphics Mode.‘ Select ‘Favour Resolution‘ on the Graphic Mode settings option.

Both graphics modes target 60 frames per second, which results in a responsive gameplay experience. However, Enhanced Visuals adds additional graphical features that unintentionally impact Ultimate Team menu speeds.

Changing this setting to Favour Resolution removes those extra features and improves the overall menu scrolling experience.

Article continues after ad

During matches, you will no longer get to experience the enhanced lighting from ray-tracing, but being able to use the menus quicker is arguably more important.

Article continues after ad

EA has yet to release an official statement on the menu lag issues in Ultimate Team, but we will provide an update if any fix is made.

For more information on changing EA FC 25 to match your preferences, check out our guides on the best camera settings and how to adjust the commentary to stop roasting your play.