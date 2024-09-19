How to complete all EA FC 25 League & Nation Hybrid SBCs

How to complete all EA FC 25 League & Nation Hybrid SBCsEA SPORTS / Dexerto
The EA FC 25 Ultimate Team season is underway with the release of the Web App, and the League and Nation Hybrid SBCs are a perfect way to earn some valuable packs early on.
However, as the game has only just launched, you’re club won’t be overrun with high-rated players like it was in EA FC 24. This can make completing these challenges difficult, especially if you’re not flush with coins.
With this in mind, we’ve put together the cheapest solutions for every Hybrid League, Hybrid Nation, and League and Nation Hybrid SBC in FC 25.
Cheapest Hybrid Leagues SBC solutions
Give Me Five
- Cost: 2,800 coins
- Reward: Prime Mixed Players Pack
Seven-League Boots
- Cost: 5,000 coins
- Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack
The Whole Nine Yards
- Cost: 9,000 coins
- Reward: Mega Pack
First XI
- Cost: 6,800 coins
- Reward: Rare Players Pack
Completing all four of the SBCs above will earn you a Rare Mega Pack worth 55,000 coins.
Cheapest Hybrid Nations SBC solutions
The Final Four
- Cost: 2,800 coins
- Reward: Electrum Players Pack
Six of the Best
- Cost: 3,700 coins
- Reward: Gold Players Pack
Elite Eight
- Cost: 6,300 coins
- Reward: Prime Gold Players Pack
Around the World
- Cost: 9,300
- Reward: Rare Players Pack
Completing all four Hybrid Nations SBCs in EA FC 25 will bag you another Rare Mega Pack worth 55,000 coins.
Cheapest League and Nation Hybrid SBC solutions
The Challenger
- Cost: 5,300
- Reward:
Advanced
- Cost: 6,300 coins
- Reward: Premium Gold Player Pack
Fiendish
- Cost: 7,000
- Reward: Mega Pack
Puzzle Master
- Cost: 5,800
- Reward: Rare Mega Pack
Once again, completing every SBC in the League and Nation Hybrid group will earn you a Rare Mega Pack.
How to unlock Hybrid League and Nation SBCs
The EA FC 25 Hybrid League and Nation SBCs are only available once you’ve completed the Foundation challenges. There are four of these in total but you shouldn’t have any trouble ticking them off, as they only require you to exchange a few Bronze players and act as more of a tutorial.
However, the Hybrid SBCs themselves are much more challenging. There are three sets of four SBCs, 12 in total, and each one has a strict rating and Chemistry requirement that puts your skills and knowledge to the test.
While all of the rewards on offer are untradeable, the packs are the most valuable you can access in the first couple of weeks. So, if you’re planning on grinding Squad Battles, Division Rivals, or FUT Champs, the players you find here could help bolster your squad.