How to complete all EA FC 25 League & Nation Hybrid SBCs

The EA FC 25 Ultimate Team season is underway with the release of the Web App, and the League and Nation Hybrid SBCs are a perfect way to earn some valuable packs early on.

However, as the game has only just launched, you’re club won’t be overrun with high-rated players like it was in EA FC 24. This can make completing these challenges difficult, especially if you’re not flush with coins.

With this in mind, we’ve put together the cheapest solutions for every Hybrid League, Hybrid Nation, and League and Nation Hybrid SBC in FC 25.

Cheapest Hybrid Leagues SBC solutions

Give Me Five

EA SPORTS / Dexerto

Cost: 2,800 coins

Reward: Prime Mixed Players Pack

Seven-League Boots

EA SPORTS / Dexerto

Cost: 5,000 coins

Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

The Whole Nine Yards

EA SPORTS / Dexerto

Cost: 9,000 coins

Reward: Mega Pack

First XI

EA SPORTS / Dexerto

Cost: 6,800 coins

Reward: Rare Players Pack

Completing all four of the SBCs above will earn you a Rare Mega Pack worth 55,000 coins.

Cheapest Hybrid Nations SBC solutions

The Final Four

EA SPORTS / Dexerto

Cost: 2,800 coins

Reward: Electrum Players Pack

Six of the Best

EA SPORTS / Dexerto

Cost: 3,700 coins

Reward: Gold Players Pack

Elite Eight

EA SPORTS / Dexerto

Cost: 6,300 coins

Reward: Prime Gold Players Pack

Around the World

EA SPORTS / Dexerto

Cost: 9,300

Reward: Rare Players Pack

Completing all four Hybrid Nations SBCs in EA FC 25 will bag you another Rare Mega Pack worth 55,000 coins.

Cheapest League and Nation Hybrid SBC solutions

The Challenger

EA SPORTS / Dexerto

Cost: 5,300

Reward:

Advanced

EA SPORTS / Dexerto

Cost: 6,300 coins

Reward: Premium Gold Player Pack

Fiendish

EA SPORTS / Dexerto

Cost: 7,000

Reward: Mega Pack

Puzzle Master

EA SPORTS / Dexerto

Cost: 5,800

Reward: Rare Mega Pack

Once again, completing every SBC in the League and Nation Hybrid group will earn you a Rare Mega Pack.

How to unlock Hybrid League and Nation SBCs

The EA FC 25 Hybrid League and Nation SBCs are only available once you’ve completed the Foundation challenges. There are four of these in total but you shouldn’t have any trouble ticking them off, as they only require you to exchange a few Bronze players and act as more of a tutorial.

However, the Hybrid SBCs themselves are much more challenging. There are three sets of four SBCs, 12 in total, and each one has a strict rating and Chemistry requirement that puts your skills and knowledge to the test.

While all of the rewards on offer are untradeable, the packs are the most valuable you can access in the first couple of weeks. So, if you’re planning on grinding Squad Battles, Division Rivals, or FUT Champs, the players you find here could help bolster your squad.