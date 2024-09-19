GamingEA SPORTS FC

How to complete all EA FC 25 League & Nation Hybrid SBCs

Nathan Warby
Hybrid League and Nations SBCs in EA FC 25EA SPORTS / Dexerto

The EA FC 25 Ultimate Team season is underway with the release of the Web App, and the League and Nation Hybrid SBCs are a perfect way to earn some valuable packs early on.

However, as the game has only just launched, you’re club won’t be overrun with high-rated players like it was in EA FC 24. This can make completing these challenges difficult, especially if you’re not flush with coins.

With this in mind, we’ve put together the cheapest solutions for every Hybrid League, Hybrid Nation, and League and Nation Hybrid SBC in FC 25.

Cheapest Hybrid Leagues SBC solutions

Give Me Five

Screenshot of Give Me Five SBC solution in EA FC 25EA SPORTS / Dexerto
  • Cost: 2,800 coins
  • Reward: Prime Mixed Players Pack

Seven-League Boots

Screenshot of Seven League Boots SBC solution in EA FC 25EA SPORTS / Dexerto
  • Cost: 5,000 coins
  • Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

The Whole Nine Yards

Screenshot of the Whole Nine Yards SBC solution in EA FC 25EA SPORTS / Dexerto
  • Cost: 9,000 coins
  • Reward: Mega Pack

First XI

Screenshot of First XI SBC solution in EA FC 25EA SPORTS / Dexerto
  • Cost: 6,800 coins
  • Reward: Rare Players Pack

Completing all four of the SBCs above will earn you a Rare Mega Pack worth 55,000 coins.

Cheapest Hybrid Nations SBC solutions

The Final Four

Screenshot of The Final Four SBC solution in EA FC 25EA SPORTS / Dexerto
  • Cost: 2,800 coins
  • Reward: Electrum Players Pack

Six of the Best

Screenshot of Six of the Best SBC solution in EA FC 25EA SPORTS / Dexerto
  • Cost: 3,700 coins
  • Reward: Gold Players Pack

Elite Eight

Screenshot of Elite Eight SBC solution in EA FC 25EA SPORTS / Dexerto
  • Cost: 6,300 coins
  • Reward: Prime Gold Players Pack

Around the World

Screenshot of Around the World SBC solution in EA FC 25EA SPORTS / Dexerto
  • Cost: 9,300
  • Reward: Rare Players Pack

Completing all four Hybrid Nations SBCs in EA FC 25 will bag you another Rare Mega Pack worth 55,000 coins.

Cheapest League and Nation Hybrid SBC solutions

The Challenger

Screenshot of The Challenger SBC solution in EA FC 25EA SPORTS / Dexerto
  • Cost: 5,300
  • Reward:

Advanced

Screenshot of Advanced SBC solution in EA FC 25EA SPORTS / Dexerto
  • Cost: 6,300 coins
  • Reward: Premium Gold Player Pack

Fiendish

Screenshot of Fiendish SBC solution in EA FC 25EA SPORTS / Dexerto
  • Cost: 7,000
  • Reward: Mega Pack

Puzzle Master

Screenshot of Puzzle Master SBC solution in EA FC 25EA SPORTS / Dexerto
  • Cost: 5,800
  • Reward: Rare Mega Pack

Once again, completing every SBC in the League and Nation Hybrid group will earn you a Rare Mega Pack.

How to unlock Hybrid League and Nation SBCs

The EA FC 25 Hybrid League and Nation SBCs are only available once you’ve completed the Foundation challenges. There are four of these in total but you shouldn’t have any trouble ticking them off, as they only require you to exchange a few Bronze players and act as more of a tutorial.

However, the Hybrid SBCs themselves are much more challenging. There are three sets of four SBCs, 12 in total, and each one has a strict rating and Chemistry requirement that puts your skills and knowledge to the test.

While all of the rewards on offer are untradeable, the packs are the most valuable you can access in the first couple of weeks. So, if you’re planning on grinding Squad Battles, Division Rivals, or FUT Champs, the players you find here could help bolster your squad.

