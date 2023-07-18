EA FC 24 new Pro Clubs features: Crossplay, League Seasons, Club Identity

EA FC 24 sees the continuation of Pro Clubs, the teamwork-heavy online multiplayer extravaganza. The game mode is set for some of its most noteworthy changes in a long time, keeping the EA SPORTS FC mode fresh and firing.

There were some concerns heading into the rebranded EA SPORTS FC that features from years gone by could be missing. Would Career Mode suddenly be omitted? Is Ultimate Team sticking around in the absence of the FIFA 24 name? Thankfully, all the content that players have come to love returns – including Pro Clubs.

Article continues after ad

Despite a shocking name change to just ‘Clubs’, it features multi-man matches with several user-controlled players, Pro Clubs sees the coming together of friends to team up, string passes together, and eventually, prevail to try and move up the divisions.

Pro Clubs has remained a consistently popular mode for many years, and EA FC 24 will be making some handy changes to the formula in the game.

EA SPORTS Who needs the world’s best when you can become one yourself!

EA FC 24 Clubs: Crossplay

One of the biggest changes to Pro Clubs is the long-awaited arrival of crossplay. Meaning, fans of the mode can now battle users across a variety of platforms.

Article continues after ad

This comes with several benefits including faster matchmaking due to the wider pool of players, and it also means that friends on different formats will now be able to play together. The only slight downside is that it doesn’t support cross-gen play, so PS4 and PS5 players still can’t play together.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

EA FC 24 Clubs: League Seasons

The Pro Clubs format is also on the receiving end of revisions too. The traditional Divisions format featuring promotion and relegation has been scrapped in EA FC 24. Instead, a new ‘League Season’ format becomes the de facto system.

Article continues after ad

It will feature no relegation – similar to Ultimate Team’s Division Rivals. There will also be Play-Offs at the end of each season and a reset every six weeks – presumably moving players back a couple of divisions to give them something to work toward.

EA FC 24 Clubs: Club Identity

Another aspect of EA FC 24 is the presence of Club Identity. Playing matches and building up your reputation will help your club to earn upgrades. This includes bigger stadiums, improved AI teammates, customizable stadium rewards, and much more.

Article continues after ad

Also, throw in a new Nike partnership deal, featuring a ton of licensed gear to earn, and player Play Styles, and there should be more than enough to keep footy sim fans occupied.

For more on EA FC 24 and everything we know so far, check out our official EA SPORTS FC page featuring a ton of extra content and articles you should check out!