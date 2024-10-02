EA FC 25 star BorasLegend demands “big patch” to fix horrible gameplay

Popular streamer BorasLegend has called out some “huge issues” with EA FC 25‘s gameplay early, and has urged the devs to roll out some fixes to the passing and nerf the most powerful tactics.

EA FC 25 didn’t exactly reinvent the wheel in terms of gameplay this year, with very few major changes on the pitch. That being said, the tweaks that were made have made for a very different meta in this season’s Ultimate Team.

But not everyone is a fan of how matches are playing out, as EA SPORTS FC streamer and former FIFA pro BorasLegend has slammed the experience in the higher ranks of Division Rivals, calling the games repetitive and begging for passing changes.

“FC 25 has some huge issues at the moment. Animations are sooo delayed and slow. Can’t left stick, can’t string passes, first touches are pure horror,” he said in an X post. “The only thing you see in higher divisions is L1-boost spam and trivelas. This is not variation. Big patch required.”

He followed this up with another post that mentioned defending, as he felt that players don’t have to do enough to stop the other team from scoring:

“All this while defensive AI is stronger than ever. Automatic tackles and offside traps can turn almost anyone into prime Maldini behind the sticks.”

The new speed boost mechanic has proved very overpowered, allowing players to burst past defenders with ease. Trivelas have also proved popular, as goalkeepers often have a hard time reaching shots curled with the outside of the foot.

Plenty of other players responded and agreed with Boras, as many called the gameplay in EA FC 25 a “shambles” and claimed that’s making Division Rivlas virtually impossible in higher divisions.

“I couldn’t agree more! This game is off to a worse start than EA FC 24,” said one reply, while another added: “And we have to do 15 rivals wins which is so hard with this trash gameplay.”

While most agreed that the speed boost and Trivelas were too OP, there were those who liked the changes to passing, as they argued it makes the game feel more like real football.

“I agree with everything apart from the passing comments, I don’t want to see people pinging first time passes from box to box at any point on this game,” added another reply. “Leave that s**t in the PS3 era IMO.”

EA SPORTS have released a handful of updates since EA FC 25 arrived, but these have mostly addressed glitches and bugs. If the complaints grow too loud, especially with FUT Champs due to kick off on October 4, don’t be surprised to see some gameplay tweaks in the future.