EA FC open world mode details just leaked and it sounds like NBA 2K

EA FC reportedly has a new open-world game mode in development that resembles the Park from NBA 2K.

As mentioned in our EA FC 25 review, RUSH is one of the best additions to the franchise in years. Instead of Volta, which ultimately failed, the new 5v5 game mode provides a fast-paced and easy-to-pick-up experience that players can enjoy with friends.

In saying that, the game mode is better with a group of friends as “selfish” teammates have ruined the enjoyment for solo players. Overall, the addition has already proven to be a massive success and EA reportedly isn’t done there.

Reliable leaker DonkTrading claimed that an Open World Mode is coming to EA FC. The leak suggests that you will be able to use your Clubs player and interact with other community members as well as friends, similar to the NBA 2K Park.

EA SPORTS/DEXERTO

Donk added that they are expecting the game mode to be introduced in EA FC 27 or 28 and would be surprised if it came earlier.

Clubs is currently the closest mode EA FC 25 fans have to NBA 2K park. Users create their own pros and can participate in drop-in matches or league matches with an official team. You can also take those new players into RUSH matches with random teammates or friends and progress through increasingly difficult divisions.

The groundwork is already there for EA to create a central hub for Clubs players to interact with one another. And it would be a game changer if there was an open area with several RUSH or full 11v11 fields for players to watch and wait for the next game.

For now, all we can do is dream about what could be in store, as EA Sports continues to improve Clubs and RUSH with each title.

If players want to find out more about the 5v5 game mode currently available, check out our guide and don’t miss the best Ultimate Team cards to use in it.