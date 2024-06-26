How to unlock Mulan & Mushu in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s The Lucky Dragon update added Mushu & Mulan to the game. Here’s how to unlock the iconic duo.

On June 26, Disney Dreamlight Valley launched The Lucky Dragon update – its free content expansion focused on Mulan. The update not only invited Mulan & Mushu as villagers to the Valley but also introduced a Mulan-themed Star Path.

In addition to Mulan goodies, The Lucky Dragon introduced an Inside Out 2-inspired event and a new Remy’s Special Deliveries feature.

If you want to get straight into unlocking Mulan & Mushu, keep reading for information about the quests you must complete.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to unlock Mulan & Mushu

How to complete the A New Recruit quest

Unlock the Mulan Realm

To find Mushu and Mulan, you’ll have to unlock the Mulan Realm. You’ll encounter the Realm door on the third floor in the Main Castle. Then, spend 15,000 Dreamlight to unlock it and head inside.

2. Clean up the camp

After exploring the Realm, you’ll discover the camp is an absolute mess. Mushu asks you to break rocks with your Pickaxe and dig out rice spills. You’ll also need to flip over the cauldron.

3. Assemble your Training Uniform

Following the camp cleanup, Mushu tells you to find the following pieces of your Training Uniform throughout the Realm.

Training Pants

Training Shirt

Training Shoes

Training Socks

The Training Pants are on a tree outside the gates, and the Training Shirt is in one of the tents. As for the remaining two items, the Training Shoes are on one of the rocks by the stream, and the Training Socks are in a tent near the fire.

While looking for your Training Uniform, pick up any other shiny materials, such as flowers and wood. You will need these later for the next quest.

4. Make Mulan breakfast

After putting on your Training Uniform, Mushu asks you to make Mulan a bowl of Mushu’s Congee for breakfast. You can find the following ingredients on a table in the Realm if you don’t have them already.

x1 Rice

x1 Egg

x1 Mushroom

x1 Garlic

x1 Ginger

Head to the fire to cook the Mushu’s Congee, then ring the gong to wake Mulan up for her breakfast.

How to complete the A Dragon Army quest

Search for Mushu’s Dragon Statue materials

After bringing Mulan her breakfast, Mushu tells you to find a list of materials to build his Dragon Statues. Here’s what you’ll need to gather:

x50 Camp Mud

x3 Buckets of Water

x10 Firewood

x10 Red Spider Lilies

x5 Chrysanthemums

x10 Dream Shards

Camp Mud looks a lot like Clay, and can be dug up with your shovel by digging in the round muddy circles around the Realm. Buckets of Water are found near the river running through the Realm, so keep your eye out along the riverbanks.

You’ll find Firewood on the floor, which resembles standard wood in your Valley. You should find enough to hunt around the ground while looking for Mud and flowers. The same goes for the Red Spider Lilies and Chrysanthemums, which are dotted around the ground in the Realm.

Lastly, Dream Shards are only found in your traditional Valley. For more details on how to find these, check out our guide. Once you have all the resources, craft the dragons and speak to Mushu again. He will then ask you to take a picture of him for the final step.

2. Craft the Unfired Dragon Statues

After collecting all the required materials, craft 20 Unfired Dragon Statues at the nearby Crafting Station. Then, interact with the kiln to place the statues and the Firewood inside it. While you wait for the statues, Mushu suggests you complete Mulan’s training.

How to complete A Defender’s Training quest

Mulan’s training is split into three different sections. The Orienteering portion requires you to find eight Pebbles in a maze. After bringing them to Mulan, you can start the next section.

The Brick-Breaking quest is pretty simple, as you just need to break eight Training Bricks with your Pickaxe near the kiln. Next, you’ll need to fish in the golden fishing spots for 10 Salmon to complete the Fishing for Precision section. Then, Mulan tells you to place the fish in the cauldron.

After finishing the training and waiting a bit, Mushu’s Dragon Statues will be done. However, it seems like the Huns are attacking, but it’s just a landslide that causes some destruction around the camp.

How to complete the Protecting the Camp quest

After the landslide, Mulan asks you to remove Sand Piles, Rocks, and Broken Logs to clean up the camp. You can both fish out the Broken Logs and clear them near the Sand Piles and Rocks. Next, Mulan gives you 10 Tree Seeds to plant and water in the scattered patches of soil.

Mulan suggests crafting Sandbags to protect the area from flooding. The Sandbag crafting recipe requires the following materials:

x40 Brown Sand

x15 Fiber

You can find Brown Sand by digging up sand piles in the Realm, and each piece of Seaweed can be used to craft five pieces of Fiber.

After crafting 20 Sandbags, follow Mulan to place them near the tents.

How to complete the Clearing the Road quest

Mushu asks you to gather 25 Wooden Logs to build four fence sections. You can continue to fish out the logs or pick up the ones on the ground. After crafting four pieces of the Wooden Fence, place them on the base of the mountain by the magnolia trees.

Mushu then tells you to progress with Mulan while waiting for the delivery wagon. While Mushu waits for the delivery wagon, talk to Mulan and head back to the Valley to place their House. Place it anywhere and pay Scrooge McDuck 20,000 Star Coins to finish construction.

After welcoming Mulan to the Valley by finishing constructing her and Mushu’s house, return to the Mulan Realm. Mushu then asks you to search for Mulan’s Key in the Realm. Mulan Key’s is straight past the magnolia trees by the carts with sandbags.

Unlock the chest with Mushu to receive the Defender’s Sword. Next, head to the Valley with him.

Now that you’ve brought Mushu and Mulan to your Valley, it’s time to complete The Majesty and Magnolias Star Path.