Diablo 4’s Bone Spear Necro minion tweaks guarantee “summoners are so back”

Diablo 4’s Season 4 PTR just got underway, but players have already decided that Necro minions feel viable again thanks to Bone Spear improvements.

At launch, Diablo 4’s Necromancer class seemed a tad overpowered, enough that Blizzard deployed nerfs to balance out the experience.

That’s changed over time, though, with Necro mains arguing for the last several months that the class’ minions have become far too weak, with even endgame builds feeling lacking in many respects.

Season 4 promises lots of change in this regard based on patch notes for the PTR. And with the PTR now live, players have been able to put said changes to the test. Thus far, the verdict is mostly positive.

With a short gameplay clip, Reddit user itsRobbie_ demonstrated just how much Diablo 4’s Necro minions will improve once Season 4 officially arrives.

Because of the tweaks to minion-centric builds, Bone Spear Skeletal Mage minions now deal damage that scales with the player’s output.

The Redditor outlined a few more noteworthy changes in the replies. For one, “skeleton mages hit very hard in general on the PTR,” which addresses long-running complaints about weak minions.

In addition, the player related that “skeleton mages cast bone spear fully benefitting from all your skill points and aspects.” This should be a boon for players who have the likes of Splintering Aspect equipped.

One drawback the poster mentioned is that users will likely have trouble keeping their minions alive. “They kill themselves really f***ing fast,” they wrote.

How well the improved Necro minions fare in the long run remains to be seen – but, as one Diablo 4 player commented in the thread – “It’s looking Necro will be S tier next season.”